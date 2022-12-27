This year began on a dour note for the Grand Junction Regional Airport, as nine days into the new year, Delta’s direct service between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City ceased.
Executive Director Angela Padalecki said that Delta’s exit created a “two-problem hole:”the first problem being the lack of an aerial connection linking the two cities, and the second being a lack of accessibility to the rest of the American West as a result.
However, Delta’s absence was United Airlines’ gain, as United dedicated a 126-seat Airbus 319 to serve one of the four daily flights from Grand Junction to Denver starting in June.
Padalecki is hopeful that, within the next year or two, United will help the airport provide more direct flights to the West beyond the American Airlines connection to Phoenix. While nothing has been set in stone — and likely won’t be too soon as a result of an ongoing nationwide pilot shortage, as well as the price airlines have to pay for fuel — Padalecki mentioned San Francisco International Airport as a particularly attractive option.
“There’s strong connectivity between San Francisco and the Grand Junction community,” she said. “There’s strong demand already to lean on, plus the San Francisco hub provides a lot of additional connecting opportunities, even in addition to what Delta provided out of Salt Lake City, so that was why we pursued the Small Community Air Service Development Program grant that we were awarded in February 2020. That $950,000 grant that had a $575,000 matching contribution from our Air Service Alliance, we still have that grant, and we still intend to use that grant, and the airlines intend to launch services using that grant.”
Grand Junction’s Air Service Development has been tasked with staying in contact with the Salt Lake airport and Delta about potentially restoring the connection, and Padalecki has been meeting with representatives from airlines to gauge their plans for growth and the potential of bringing them to Grand Junction.
GRANTS, GRANTS, GRANTS
Padalecki said one of the airport’s major goals this year was to maintain its schedule and budget to the extent possible in its Capital Investment Program (CIP) commitment to building its new runway that will be open by 2030.
The airport last fall was awarded a grant of more than $15 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and that money began to be poured into the runway project this year. Crews began the task of moving 2 million cubic yards of dirt onto the site of the future runway.
In August, the airport received two more FAA grants to go toward the runway: an $8.3 million grant for the fourth stage of dirt work and a $2.4 million grant to move navigational aid equipment for the runway.
The airport tripled its hourly parking rates starting in November, going from $2 per hour to $6 per hour. The daily parking rate also increased from $10 to $12.
Padalecki said that the decision was made based on rising operating costs and needed improvements at the airport, mainly a $2.5 to $3 million project to expand the parking lot.
“We completed a market study to look at parking and see where rates sit and whether they’re competitive and where they should be,” Padalecki said.
“Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that rates needed to increase since they haven’t increased since 2016, despite operating costs going up by over 22% (since then). The CPI (concession planning) went up by over 20%, as well, so just looking at basic costs, we all know they’re going up.”