For many years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been working, successfully, to keep damaging invasive mussels species out of the state's water bodies.
Now it unfortunately faces a different task that involves figuring out how to keep one kind of invasive mussels contained in Colorado only to Highline Lake State Park. An adult zebra mussel was found there in September, the first-ever discovery of an adult zebra or quagga mussel in the state. The dreaded two species quickly reproduce and spread, clogging pipes and other infrastructure with their shells and causing ecological impacts as they eat plankton, threatening the aquatic food chain and fisheries.
Parks and Wildlife long has fended off infestations in the state through a rigorous inspection and decontamination program for boats entering waters including Highline. This year it also launched a pilot program to check boats entering the state while still being towed on the road, by operating mandatory inspection stations on multiple days on Interstate 70 in Loma. That effort particularly had a goal of catching and decontaminating boats coming from Lake Powell, home to a quagga mussel infestation.
But somehow it was a zebra mussel, a species found instead in states such as Kansas, Texas and South Dakota, that made its way into Highline Lake. And unfortunately further inspections resulted in at least 10 zebra mussels in total being found, meaning Highline is now the first in Colorado categorized as infested with the invasive species.
Parks and Wildlife is still trying to figure out what that means for the future of boating at Highline. Even in September, before the lake closed to boating for the season, the discovery of the single zebra mussel meant that motorized and other trailered boats leaving the lake started to be subject to mandatory inspection, and if needed decontamination. That's in addition to the inspection/decontamination requirement for boats entering the lake.
Agency staff are working this winter to determine what the future holds for the popular motorized-boating destination next spring when boating season resumes. At the least it would mean continuing with the new protocol for all boats leaving the lake. That protocol would remain in place for as long as the lake is infested, a status not likely to change unless it's drained.
Banning boating also is an option, though one that the Highline park manager, Alan Martinez, has said he wants to avoid give the lake's popularity as a local motorized boating attraction. Draining the lake to try to rid it of mussels also is a possibility, but that's not guaranteed to work and would kill off a warm-water fishery Parks and Wildlife has spent decades to build.
Martinez told the Daily Sentinel, "We are unfortunately the first-ever body of water infested (in the state). It's not a title that we want. Now we've got to figure out how to protect the rest of Colorado."