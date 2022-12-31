For many years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been working, successfully, to keep damaging invasive mussels species out of the state's water bodies.

Now it unfortunately faces a different task that involves figuring out how to keep one kind of invasive mussels contained in Colorado only to Highline Lake State Park. An adult zebra mussel was found there in September, the first-ever discovery of an adult zebra or quagga mussel in the state. The dreaded two species quickly reproduce and spread, clogging pipes and other infrastructure with their shells and causing ecological impacts as they eat plankton, threatening the aquatic food chain and fisheries.