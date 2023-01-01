St. Mary's Grand Junction

SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare have merged to form a new organization that hospital representatives say will enhance the care provided at St. Mary’s Medical Center and its clinics.

A major shift in operation of SCL Health, the owners of St. Mary’s Medical Center, was completed this year, one that combined those hospitals with the Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare.

The merger officially went through in April after the Colorado Attorney General’s Office signed off on it, saying that it wasn’t expected to result in any material changes in medical services.