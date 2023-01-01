A major shift in operation of SCL Health, the owners of St. Mary’s Medical Center, was completed this year, one that combined those hospitals with the Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare.
The merger officially went through in April after the Colorado Attorney General’s Office signed off on it, saying that it wasn’t expected to result in any material changes in medical services.
As a result, the two nonprofit organizations, which are operating under the Intermountain name, combined the nearly 38,000 people at 1,113 hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other medical offices in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska that Intermountain runs with the Broomfield-based SCL.
SCL had 153 hospitals and clinics in Colorado, Montana and Kansas.
Its main governing board, along with community boards for its five hospitals, also remained intact, but it essentially reports to Intermountain officials.
At the time, the attorney general’s office said the state has limited authority over such mergers, but is required to ensure a Colorado-based nonprofit such as SCL continues to comply with the Colorado Hospital Transfer Act.
That means it must continue to follow its mission to provide health care for the poor and needy, as is stated in its establishing document.
The merger also ensured that SCL’s hospitals, specifically St. Mary’s and Saint Joseph’s in Denver, will continue to be affiliated with the Catholic Church, or more specifically, Leaven Ministries.
That ministry was formed in 2011 to oversee SCL’s hospitals in Colorado, Kansas and Montana by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas, which started the hospital network as a nonprofit organiation in 1864.
Intermountain was initially formed by the Salt Lake City-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1910.
The attorney general’s ruling on the merger focused, at least in part, on ensuring that SCL’s assets would remain in the state.
That was a major a concern in the Grand Valley over what might happen with the $459 million St. Mary’s has in its reserve account, and the $1.5 billion SCL has in its.
That money is from accumulated profits over several years, and is expected to be reinvested in the communities each hospital serves.