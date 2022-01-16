The 2020 session of the Colorado Legislature is underway, and two main themes have emerged in the opening days showing the direction lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle intend to go: economic stability and crime reduction.
Beyond normal issues surrounding funding for infrastructure and education, those two issues have come to the forefront because of runaway inflation and an increase in the crime rate.
“Families, businesses and teachers all are going to save money with the bills we introduced today,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, on opening day Wednesday.
“Our state has become unaffordable, crime is spiking and our government schools are in absolute disarray,” added Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker. “It’s time to think outside the box, get creative and find real solutions for the people of Colorado, who are struggling.” Lawmakers have already introduced measures designed to help Coloradans keep more money in their pockets, either through expanded tax exemptions or lower fees.
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, and Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Fountain, plan to introduce a bill to extend the state’s sale tax exemption on food to include not just what people buy in grocery stores, but all processed foods, such as those prepared and served at restaurants.
Democrats in the House, meanwhile, have introduced bills to freeze any increase in driver’s license fees, cutting business license fees and expanding the types of child care facilities that are exempt from paying property taxes.
Additionally, Sen. Larry Liston and Rep. Terri Carver, two Colorado Springs Republicans, are introducing a bill to expand property tax exemptions under the state’s Homestead Act for seniors and veterans.
Under the act, older Coloradans and veterans in their homes for more than 10 years can cut in half their property tax on the first $200,000 of the value of their home. The bill would double that to $400,000.
Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-Fountain, have a bill to give teachers a special tax credit on school supplies purchased with their own money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One of the first bills introduced in the House is a new pilot program creating a delinquency prevention and young offender intervention grant program to fund projects designed to reduce crime among youth.
About $2 million in grants would be made available to schools, local governments and nonprofit organizations that start community-based responses to the issue.
Meanwhile, Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Villiage, and Sen. John Cooke, a Greeley Republican and former Weld County sheriff, introduced a bill creating a special $5 million fund allowing law enforcement agencies to apply for funding to retain and recruit qualified peace officers.
Cooke also plans to introduce a bill to create a special fund to hire officers who “reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.”
And in the wake of the Marshall Fire earlier this month, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses on the Front Range, lawmakers are introducing a bill to provide an income tax credit to homeowners in high-risk fire areas who takes steps to mitigate wildfires, such as clearing trees and dead wood too close to their homes.
“Between the pandemic, historic wildfires and nationwide inflation, the last two years have been tough,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo.
“We’re going to cut costs across the board and help put more money in people’s wallets, make record investments in our public schools, take historic steps to improve public safety and create a safer and healthier Colorado so that every family can thrive.”