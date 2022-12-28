Sheriff Matt Lewis walks out of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. Lewis is currently the director of Mesa County’s Criminal Justice Department and appointed Todd Rowell to take his place as sheriff.
Sheriff Matt Lewis walks out of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. Lewis is currently the director of Mesa County’s Criminal Justice Department and appointed Todd Rowell to take his place as sheriff.
Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker left the department this fall to be the chief in Denton, Texas. Three men, including current interim chief Matt Smith, are vying to be Shoemaker’s replacement.
Mesa County’s top two law enforcement agencies saw changes at the top in 2022.
At the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Todd Rowell’s status changed from appointed to elected as he beat out Bruce Lohmiller of the Green Party in the general election and De Beque Town Marshal Bob Dalley in the Republican primary, both overwhelming victories.
“It’s the first time I’ve ran, I’m amazed by the outpouring of support,” Rowell told the Daily Sentinel in June.
Rowell was appointed to the position in July 2021 after the resignation of former sheriff Matt Lewis, who is now the director of the county’s Criminal Justice Services Department. Rowell served as undersheriff from 2018 to 2021.
At the Grand Junction Police Department, three finalists have been announced to replace former chief Doug Shoemaker, who left the department this fall for the police chief job in Denton, Texas.
The three finalists are interim Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith, former Pharr, Texas Police Chief Andy Harvey and former Maricopa, Arizona Police Chief Jim Hughes.
According to the city of Grand Junction, a national search yielded 31 candidates, and the three finalists were chosen after phone interviews.
“We have high expectations for the next Chief of Police to lead the women and men of our department. These dedicated professionals have established strong relationships within our community and every day exemplify the department values of professionalism, integrity, compassion, and service,” City Manager Greg Caton said in a press release.
An event to meet the candidates is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Avalon Theatre.
Another Mesa County law enforcement organization, the Palisade Police Department, saw a change at the top, with Jesse Stanford sworn in as the new permanent chief in February. He replaced Deb Funston, who left for the Police Chief job in Rifle.