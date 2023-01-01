Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters stands at the back of the room during an earlier event at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Grand Junction, featuring MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. She faces felony criminal charges in March. Her chief deputy and an election manager were offered plea deals in exchange for their testimony against Peters.
For the second year in a row, the controversy surrounding Mesa County’s clerk and recorder, Tina Peters, was a major story in 2022.
Last year, Peters made national headlines when she allegedly made copies of her election system computer drives that later were revealed to the public, along with closely held passwords to access that system.
It resulted in state and federal investigations into her and others.
This year, a Mesa County grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment against Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley. Later, more charges were separately filed against one of Peters’ election managers, Sandra Brown.
Eventually, prosecutors offered plea deals to both Knisley and Brown, lowering the charges against them in exchange for their testimony against Peters when she faces felony criminal charges in March.
Peters faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony; conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
The maximum sentence for all those charges combined is 35 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $2.4 million.
Peters, who didn’t run for reelection and went on to lose a bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado Secretary of State, pleaded not guilty on all counts, saying they are politically motivated.
Unlike Knisley, who now is on unpaid administrative leave, Brown was present when the computer system was being upgraded in May 2021. That’s when California resident Conan Hayes, a well-known election denier, allegedly used the identity of Fruita resident Gerald Wood, who was to be hired to do that job.
Knisley helped orchestrate getting access cards for Wood, who was never officially hired by Peters. Instead, that card allegedly was given to Hayes, whose identity Peters tried to keep secret, and used it several times, including late on a Sunday night, court records show.
In exchange for their testimony, prosecutors dropped felony charges against Knisley in exchange for two misdemeanor counts. Brown’s plea agreement called for one felony count to be reduced to a misdemeanor, and two other felony charges to be withdrawn. She still faces a second charge of attempting to influence a public servant, but jail time is to be limited.
While Knisley has already been sentenced, Brown’s sentencing won’t occur until after she testifies against Peters.
When it became known that Peters had used Wood’s identity, that created a major rift with her supporters, many of whom still believe, without evidence, that something still is amiss with elections.
One of her biggest supporters, Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney, turned on her, saying she’s been nothing more than a whimpering child and a delusional sore loser.
McCarney also criticized Peters for once coming to him to ask his help in keeping any other Republican from challenging her in a primary for reelection to the clerk’s job, despite her repeated claims that the current election system is all about selecting winners rather than electing them.
“She was asking me to fix her race to make sure she had a spot because she knew she was going to lose,” McCarney said in August. “I don’t do that and I would never do that, so why are you even asking?”
Until then, McCarney was a big defender of Peters. He even backed her when 575 ballots from the November 2019 elections were never picked up from a drop box right outside her office until the following February during the 2020 presidential primaries, saying it was a trivial matter.