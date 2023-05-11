Each year, in addition to all the artwork from around the state featured, the Colorado Governor’s Art Show honors two artists who have participated in the show in the past. For the 32nd Governor’s Art Show, both Legacy Artists call the Western Slope home.

This year’s Legacy Artists are sculptor Lincoln Fox of Paonia and painter Gordon Brown of Montrose. Fox and Brown are both being recognized for decades of artistic contributions in the Centennial State in this show, which began Saturday and will last through Sunday, June 11.

