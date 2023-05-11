Each year, in addition to all the artwork from around the state featured, the Colorado Governor’s Art Show honors two artists who have participated in the show in the past. For the 32nd Governor’s Art Show, both Legacy Artists call the Western Slope home.
This year’s Legacy Artists are sculptor Lincoln Fox of Paonia and painter Gordon Brown of Montrose. Fox and Brown are both being recognized for decades of artistic contributions in the Centennial State in this show, which began Saturday and will last through Sunday, June 11.
The show can be experienced online at governorsartshow.org and in person at the Loveland Museum at 501 N. Lincoln Ave.
Fox and Brown are among 62 artists whose artwork is in this year’s show. Most artists are from the Front Range, but the work of Grand Junction’s John Lintott is also being featured this year.
The Governor’s Art Show is presented by the Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs in conjunction with the Loveland Museum and endorsed by Gov. Jared Polis and other governors over the past 32 years. Proceeds benefit rotary-sponsored charitable projects and causes, with one-third of net proceeds and all silent auction funds going to the Thompson Education Foundation, which works to support students and families in homeless situations
LINCOLN FOXFox has been honored with one-man shows at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the Kennedy Galleries in New York City and many other museums and galleries across the country. He also conducts private studies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Mediterranean.
Being a 2023 Legacy Artist is far from his first accolade, but it’s one he’s certainly appreciative of.
“It’s a great show,” Fox said. “The rotary clubs in Loveland and Thompson are doing a fabulous job and, over time, they’ve pulled together some really fine artists. Every state has a certain number of artists and some states have a lot of artists, like New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, New York, etc. But in Colorado, when you see the grouping of artwork, it’s very impressive. I’m very pleased, delighted and honored to be a part of it.”
Fox began sculpting at an early age, capitalizing on his attention to his surroundings on his daily treks to school.
“When I was young, I walked to school, and it wasn’t 20 miles uphill in a snowstorm; it was a nice flat half-mile to a mile going to grade school,” Fox said. “I would find lead weights that had fallen off of car tires and I had a little pocketknife nobody knew about, so I’d carve little animals. About two or three months ago, in the back of a little drawer, I came across one of those little elephants that’s maybe three-eighths of an inch tall. I started pretty early.”
Fox attended the University of Texas in Austin and was only two weeks away from earning his undergraduate degree in painting when sculpting once again grabbed his attention. After he began sculpting with some other students, he realized he preferred that as his form of artistic expression.
After growing up in New Mexico and living in Santa Fe for more than 20 years, Fox moved to the Western Slope with his wife in 1990, with the breathtaking landscape around him only fueling his imagination.
Fox reflected on how he also considered teaching as a career but opted for art, although he does teach the occasional art class, where he’s blunt to students about what careers in art can entail.
“I love to teach, but I’m selfish enough to want to do my own work more,” Fox said.
“In the past 30-40 years, I’ve been doing at least one week-long workshop somewhere as a way of giving back a little bit, and one of the things I tell my students is, ‘I have good news and bad news for you. The good news, when you’re starting out, is that 90% of people will never be able to tell whether the work you’re doing is great work or OK work. The bad news is that most people can spot a stinker, which means you also have a good chance to fail.’ ”
GORDON BROWNA native of Colorado, Brown has been professionally painting, for 30 years, with his paintings highlighting his ability to romanticize atmospheric elements such as dawn, fog, twilight, clouds, storms, haze and smoke. His works often offer only a small glimpse at a blue sky, opting for more mood and atmosphere in depicting natural beauty.
Signature elements of the Montrose painter’s work are crashing surf, passing storms and sunlit vistas overseen by wispy clouds. Gordon has cited his time growing up near Grand Mesa as inspiration for his artistic intent and aesthetic.