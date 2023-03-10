Anna Stout, who is currently the Grand Junction mayor, is running unopposed for the District C City Council seat.
As the only incumbent running for City Council in 2023, The Daily Sentinel used some of the same questions directed at other candidates but modified some for Stout.
Why would you be a good fit on City Council, and what would you say is your primary issue?
I have served on the council for four years, and at the start of the new council I will be the only council member with more than two years under my belt. That experience and institutional memory, albeit short in the timeline of the city, is critical for continuity and leadership on a relatively inexperienced council. I do not have a “pet issue,” as my time in the role has shown me that the complexity of city government is such that one thing impacts and is impacted by many others, so having one pet issue is an ignorant way to be a policy maker.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added?
The City’s adopted Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan involved an extensive survey and stakeholder process, which identified field space as a major deficit in our current inventory. The city should prioritize adding field space and ensuring that amenities are located in accessible areas across the city. The staff’s suggestion of a field house in the south of the city abutting the Old Spanish Trail on city land should be considered by council regardless of the outcome of the CRC (community recreation center) vote because it would provide a comparatively inexpensive facility to construct and operate than other recreation amenities, would be situated in an underserved part of the city, and would meet the needs of a broad swath of the valley’s residents, including our Hispanic and Spanish-speaking residents who have expressed indoor field space as their top P&R (parks and recreation) need.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
As a member of the council, it would be inappropriate for me to criticize decisions made by the council that I may not have agreed with. I advocate during the deliberative process for what I believe to be the best policy or strategy, but when the council votes as a body, the prevailing position is the body’s position and I believe it is my duty to accept the decision of the majority as our decision, even when I voted in the minority.
What do you view as the city’s biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
The city’s biggest housing-related need is supply, since a lack of housing in general impacts both affordability and availability. The city needs to continue to remove barriers to the construction of the ‘missing middle’ housing stock, whether through cleanups to the Zoning & Development Code and fast-tracking/preapproval of certain types of development or through incentives to such development. Simultaneously, the city should bolster the efforts of affordable housing developers with support in acquiring grants and land and by enacting policies to maximize our eligibility for Prop. 123 funding.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
The city has more than $900M in capital project needs, and it recently saw two ballot initiatives defeated that would have provided funds for the Housing Strategy. There are always more needs than resources in a city, so every city must budget based on its priorities each year. The city’s budgetary processes are guided by the strategic priorities established by the City Council every two years, which will happen again this Summer/Fall. I believe our resources are currently allocated appropriately based on current strategic priorities and many planning documents the city has worked hard to create (e.g. Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan; Circulation Plan; Housing Strategy; Comprehensive Plan, etc.), but the new council will determine where more resources should be allocated if different Strategic Priorities are established. I would urge the new council to consider staff recruitment and retention, especially first responders, and housing as areas that would benefit from more resources.