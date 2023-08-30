A cyclist makes use of the newly opened 24 Road Path on Tuesday, a recently completed multi-year project that created a detached concrete path for runners and bicyclists to ride along the busy 24 Road in a safe manner. A pedestrian bridge and overhead street lights were main focuses of the project.
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, left, cuts the ribbon to the completed 24 Road Path project on Tuesday alongside city officials and members of the community.
