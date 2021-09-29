Beginning next Monday, 24 Road south of the intersection with G Road will be closed for the installation of underground utilities as part of the city of Grand Junction’s project expanding the capacity of its road network.
During the beginning portion of this project G Road had been closed in that area, but will open during the closure of 24 Road, Public Works Director Trent Prall said. The 24 Road closure is expected to last around six days.
“The overall project is constructing a new bridge east of the 24 Road and G Road intersection there next to Canyon View Park,” Prall said. “That bridge replacement is one of the first projects that has been funded by our voter authorized transportation capacity expansion funds.”
In order to construct the new G Road bridge, underground utilities must be relocated to accommodate the new bridge structure, according to a city news release. The new water line and sewer line are being relocated to the south of G Road to be connected to the existing water line and sewer line at 24 Road.
Once the new utilities are tied into 24 Road, Prall said 24 Road will remain open through most of the future work.
He said future phases will expand the road to the west, but the city should be able to keep the existing lanes open through the majority of that work.
“Closures of this duration should be fairly minimal there on 24 Road from this point forward,” Prall said. “We built the original 24 Road corridor back in 1999 or 2000 and we built the east two-thirds of it and now we’re adding the two lanes and some other infrastructure — the curb, gutter, sidewalks — to the west side.”
During the closure next week the city will provide two detour routes around 24 Road. The easterly detour route will utilize G Road, 24½ Road and Patterson Road. The westerly detour route will utilize G Road, 23 Road, Highway 6 & 50, and Patterson Road.
The bridge replacement project will relocate the G Road bridge about 75 feet to the east and move Leech Creek to flow beneath it. It will also include space for a pedestrian underpass that will tie Canyon View Park to a future trail expansion project.
These road expansion projects are funded through the Ballot Measure 2A Transportation Capacity Expansion Funds.
The city was authorized by voters to borrow $70 million for road expansion projects throughout the city.
Prall said during the week-long closure that drivers should be alert and careful as they travel through the construction areas.
“Be careful of the traffic zones out there and make sure you aren’t distracted with anything as you migrate your way through the corridor,” Prall said.
The city expects 24 Road to be reopened on Sunday, Oct. 10. For information visit gjcity.org.