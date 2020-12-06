Mesa County Public Health recorded the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in weeks, Saturday, posting just 26 new positive tests.
The low posting drops Mesa County’s two-week total to 1,719 with a two-week positivity rate of 8.3%.
Hospitalizations remained at 55 with 53 county residents at area facilities. No new deaths were reported by the county Saturday night. Since the pandemic began, 65 Mesa County residents with COVID-19 have died, 52 as a direct result of the disease.
At the state level, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 3,357 people with COVID-19 have died.