The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified 37-year-old Tyson Bratcher as the person killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near 26 and H roads.
Mesa County Coroner Dean Havlik said Bratcher’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head, and ruled the death a homicide.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Cameron Potter after police said he fled the scene of the shooting.
Potter has not been charged with anything related to the shooting, the investigation into which is ongoing, but he does face a litany of charges related to his alleged run from law enforcement.
After reports of gunfire in that area, Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene about 6:15 a.m. That’s when they found Bratcher lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound.
A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, and a short pursuit occurred. The suspect vehicle slammed on the brakes, which caused a crash with a Grand Junction Police Department patrol vehicle. The suspect fled on foot but was soon located and taken into custody.
Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The arrest affidavit for Potter is currently sealed by the court.
Potter is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.