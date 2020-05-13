Tommy Mickey, 26, is accused of eight counts of burglary, among other crimes, by the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Though arrest standards during the COVID-19 pandemic seek to keep people out of the jail at this time, Mickey was deemed too great a public safety risk to be out on bond.
“Despite the present revised arrest standards during the COVID-19 crisis, (on May 6 Capt. Art Smith of the Mesa County Detention Facility told Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle) that due to the number of burglaries, thefts and continuing nature of this crime spree, the jail would accept Tommy Mickey into the detention facility,” Mickey’s arrest affidavit states.
An estimated total of just over $22,000 was stolen from various businesses and individuals between January and May during the alleged crime spree. At least 13 victims were named in the case, which opened for the Grand Junction Police Department just after the New Year.
The first burglary police responded to was on Jan. 3, reported by a local real estate company. The lead contractor said a large number of appliances and fixtures were delivered to an address the day before and someone broke into the garage and took them, according to the arrest affidavit.
The items included a dishwasher, refrigerator, four bath sinks, six toilet bowls and more. The estimated loss from the burglary was just under $7,000, the affidavit said.
On Jan. 30 a search warrant was executed at a residence in Grand Junction and several items relating to different burglaries in town were found inside. Security footage found on a DVR inside the residence allegedly showed Mickey and others unloading the stolen dishwasher.
On March 22, GJPD were dispatched to a local townhome unit for a burglary. Management reported the maintenance shed had been broken into sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and several items were stolen. The total loss was reported to be $8,400, which included a large number of power and hand tools.
On April 16, a burglary was reported at a local church. A shed on the property had been broken into the night before and several tools were missing. The lock to the shed was reportedly missing. The value of the missing tools was estimated at just over $1,000.
On April 22, a burglary was reported at a different Grand Junction church. The facilities manager said someone broke into three sheds on the property. Damage to the shed’s locking system was estimated at $100. The burglary was believed to have occurred on April 19 at around 3:30 a.m. Among the items stolen included a leaf blower, chainsaw and other tools, estimated to be worth around $1,000 total.
On April 20, several storage units at a local business were reported to have been burglarized. The suspects allegedly entered the lot by cutting the fence and stole items valued at $2,900 total.
In conversations with the owners of the storage unit, police learned Mickey had a storage unit at the facility and reportedly entered it four to five times a day.
Through the investigation, police searched two storage units Mickey was believed to be renting where stolen items from multiple burglaries were found, the affidavit said. His vehicle was also believed to be at the second church burglarized the night the alleged crime occurred as well as the storage unit facility.