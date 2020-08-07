A draft feasibility study released by city and county transportation officials Thursday has eliminated all possible alternatives to a proposal to extend 29 Road to Interstate 70.
Though funding for constructing the project, which would include a new I-70 interchange, has not yet been identified, it remains the top transportation project for Mesa County and Grand Junction.
The draft Planning and Environmental Linkages Study, only one of many that has to be done to get state funding for the project, is now open for public comment.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be an open public meeting on it. Instead, city and county transportation officials are asking commenters to do so remotely by the end of the month. Those comments are to be incorporated into the final plan by this fall.
In addition to a proposed new 29 Road interchange, the study also looked at three other alternatives, including expanding interchanges at Horizon Drive near the Grand Junction Regional Airport and the I-70B interchange near Clifton. Those alternatives called for creating access roads along I-70 from both interchanges to link them directly to a new interchange near 29 or 30 roads.
Ultimately, the draft study determined that the best option to improve the Grand Valley’s transportation needs and economic development potential with the least impact on private property is to proceed with linking 29 Road directly to the interstate. That would not only include a new I-70 exit, but also several intersection improvements along 29 Road as far south as Patterson Road, and a new northern link to 30 Road to the new interchange.
The draft study also noted that the valley’s existing transportation network without another north-south corridor, such as 29 or 30 roads, to the interstate limits future economic development. The draft notes that the region also could benefit from a new a truck route in the central part of town, better access to recreational opportunities and multimodal facilities and connections, such as improved access to Bureau of Land Management land on the valley’s north end or future new facilities at Matchett Park south of I-70 near 29 Road.
The project is listed as a top priority for the Colorado Department of Transportation Region 3, which includes all of northwest Colorado, including Mesa County. While it is unknown how much the entire expansion project would cost, the interchange alone is estimated to be about $10 million.
In a related matter, the county and CDOT also announced Thursday that they are starting a safety improvement project at the intersection of the I-70 Business Loop and F 1/2 Road, just south of the Clifton exit with I-70. That program is intended to improve traffic flow through the intersection.