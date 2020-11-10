In 2019, Grand Junction voters passed the 2B First Responders Tax, allocating millions of dollars to support the city’s fire and police departments.
For the Grand Junction Fire Department, construction of three new fire stations in growth areas of the city was approved, at an estimated capital cost of $17 million.
For the Grand Junction Police Department, voters approved spending about $3.3 million annually to support 31 additional staff, 18 sworn personnel and 13 civilian support positions, as well as training and equipment.
This month, with a new fire station opened and police cruisers purchased, Grand Junction residents have gotten a taste of what their tax dollars will be used for.
“The safety of our community continues to be a high priority for this City Council. Public safety is a first strategic directive in the city’s plan,” Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann said at the Fire Station 6 unveiling on Monday. “This building is a testament that public safety is a priority for our entire community. We passed the First Responders tax in 2019, the first tax increase the city has seen in over 30 years.”
Construction costs for Station 6 came it at around $4.6 million, according to Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins.
For Station 7, construction is scheduled to begin in 2022, with the last station, Station 8, set to begin construction in 2024.
In addition to the newly constructed fire station, the Grand Junction Fire Department has hired and trained 15 additional firefighters to staff the station 24 hours seven days a week. Existing fire department vehicles were allocated to serve the station.
“This funding will allow us to open two more stations for the city of Grand Junction,” Wortmann said. “We are working day and night to uphold your priorities and to keep your families safe.”
For the Grand Junction Police Department, hiring has been slow, but 13 new vehicles were added to the its fleet earlier this month.
At the unveiling ceremony last week, Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said the new vehicles serve as a visual representation of 2B funds being put to work.
“It’s been a long road. This represents 2B implementation and moving to 142,” he said.
The Police Department’s goal through 2B is to get to 142 sworn personnel and 108 non-sworn. Currently, the department has 118 sworn personnel and 97 civilians.
Recruiting efforts continue for the Police Department, but as Michael Nordine, the department’s deputy chief of services, admitted last week, the department will likely fall short of its goal to be at 131 by the end of the year.
Police spokesperson Callie Berkson said that while COVID has presented its challenges, the department continues to move forward with recruiting and hiring the right personnel.
“As we continue to increase staff, we look forward to 2021 and conducting more proactive policing, and as noticed by the reforming of the traffic unit, we are working in that direction,” Berkson said.