On April 6, Grand Junction voters will decide through Measure 2C whether to allow a new development east of Las Colonias Park to modify certain conditions put on development of the site, including altering a trail easement for the Riverfront Trail.
The question is being asked because a development, called The Eddy, is proposed to go into the site, which was formerly occupied by Brady Trucking.
The development would include 96 multi-family residential units and an upscale campsite.
Currently, the site development requires a landscape buffer between the property and Las Colonias Park and establishes a 50-foot trail easement for a future section of the Riverfront Trail.
The developer, Four Points Funding, is asking to be allowed to alter the alignment of the Riverfront Trail through the property to better fit its plans.
The development would still go through the city’s planning process and require a development plan.
Four Points Funding Partner Stephanie Copeland said they are committed to maintaining the trail easement, but would like the opportunity, through their site plan, to alter the alignment, which she said could improve that section of trail.
“We want to provide better connectivity to the west so that it can come up and meet the existing trail, and that easement doesn’t exist today,” Copeland said at a City Council meeting earlier this year.
“So we are committed to the Riverfront Trail and, in fact, we’re trying to look at other properties we can potentially acquire for conservation of the broader trail system across the region.”
The conditions placed on the property were done so in 2008 and affirmed by the voters in 2013.
Since the conditions were established by a vote of the citizens of Grand Junction, it requires a vote to alter them.