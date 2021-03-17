More Mesa County residents have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than there have been positive COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday’s weekly report from Mesa County Public Health, 14,820 residents have received both doses of one of the COVID-19 vaccines. In terms of first shots administered — which surpassed the total infections weeks ago — 31,435 residents have gotten their first shot.
That number is well more than double the number of infections recorded since the pandemic began. To date, Mesa County Public Health reports 13,537 total COVID-19 cases. That’s a jump of 16 since Sunday. Three more deaths have been reported in recent days, however. Two of those deaths were attributed to COVID-19 and the third was a fatality for someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, 124 Mesa County residents have died of COVID-19. Including deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have died from other causes, that total is 156.
Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting was adjourned just moments after starting because a woman refused to wear her mask.
Board President Tom Parrish began the meeting promptly at 6 p.m. before asking audience members to wear their masks. Jacqueline Anderson refused, claiming that she has a medical condition.
A back-and-forth ensued before Parrish adjourned the meeting two minutes after it began. Audience members then began arguing with Parrish from across the room before things settled down.
The district provided Anderson with a face shield, which she agreed to wear so that the meeting could continue.
“It’s extremely frustrating that when you know what your rights are and people try to bump up against that,” Anderson told The Daily Sentinel. “If he hadn’t been so rude to me at the beginning and talking to me like a child and was being polite, we probably could have figured out something and avoided this.”
Superintendent Diana Sirko spoke with Anderson and they figured out the alternative and the meeting re-adjourned in person around 6:25 p.m.
A number of residents spoke to the school board, including several who raised concerns at an earlier board work session regarding education on race and politics in America.