The Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday considered a request to waive fees for a downtown project that would build apartments in the area of the old City Market building. From left, Rick Taggart, Chuck McDaniel, Anna Stout, Abe Herman, Dennis Simpson and Phil Pe'a.
Grand Junction City Council approved three ballot issues for November’s election Wednesday, all of which relate to affordable housing. The deadline to finalize ballot language was Friday.
The three measures are: a 1% increase to the city’s 6% lodging tax to fund affordable housing, an 8% tax on short-term rentals to fund affordable housing and a change to the city’s charter allowing 99-year leases of city land for residential use.
Council Member Rick Taggart voted against both tax issues, as well as a resolution to hold a municipal election in November. Council Member Dennis Simpson voted against the lodging tax option, saying he would prefer the city explore options funding affordable housing using the existing lodging tax number, even if that also would require a ballot issue, especially considering the higher tax rate’s effect on local hotels.
The lodging tax increase is anticipated to be just over $1 million in revenue, and the short- term rental tax is estimated to be about $325,000.
Grand Junction’s existing 6% lodging tax goes mainly to fund Visit Grand Junction, as well as to the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission and the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance.
Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill allowing governments to use lodging tax dollars to go toward affordable housing instead of the traditional marketing uses.
Visit GJ Director Elizabeth Fogarty said 7% is a reasonable amount for a lodging tax.
Both the lodging tax increase and short-term rental tax could be used for a number of purposes, which include funding affordable housing projects, facilitating the development of partnerships to create affordable housing, funding homeownership assistance, implementing the city’s housing strategy (which could be amended in the future) or other uses consistent with improving the affordable housing situation in Grand Junction.
“This is a revenue source for council to decide how to support its affordable housing goals,” City Manager Greg Caton said.
Last year, City Council put a $1 million line item in its budget to go toward affordable housing. That money hasn’t been allocated to any projects yet, but Taggart said he would support a similar line item next year if it meant not establishing any new taxes, which he said he felt were being rushed onto the ballot.
“Trying to rush this for November scares me to death,” said Taggart, who is running for the Colorado House of Representatives District 55 seat in November against Damon Davis. “We just have not had time to work through this.”
Taggart also said he had objections to part of the short-term rental resolution that states short-term rentals are in part a cause of the lack of affordable housing.
“I get very concerned when I look at a resolution and we put the burden of affordable housing on the backs of investors and family owners of homes. That just doesn’t feel right to me at all,” Taggart said.
Other council members said they were not opposed to removing the language, but decided to keep the resolution as it was when it became clear Taggart would not vote in favor of it either way.
“There’s a wealth of studies and evidence that short-term rentals do affect affordability in communities whether they’re resort communities or not,” Council Member Abe Herman, a former short-term rental operator, said. He pointed out short-term rental owners don’t pay commercial property taxes on their businesses.
Some real estate investors and short term rental owners spoke against the taxes, and some in the housing nonprofit space spoke for them.
“I do feel a sense of urgency. All of us up here are set. We’re fine. There’s a lot of community members who don’t,” Herman said.