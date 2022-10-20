A Front Range man has been arrested after a criminal investigation into a poaching case.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday executed search warrants at two homes in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County and made three arrests.
The warrants and arrests were part of an ongoing CPW investigation into a Park County poaching case. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to the investigation.
David Schlitt, 64, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.
Robert Schlitt, 36, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.
Richard Schlitt, 33, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear and failure to prepare game meat for human consumption.
“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Park County.
“We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously,” he added
CPW wildlife officers, park rangers and the Colorado Springs Police Department participated in the searches.
The case remains under active investigation and CPW will make no further comment at this time.