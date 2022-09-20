3-day rain event expected to start Tuesday By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Sep 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print After a dry weekend, western Colorado is looking at a prolonged, three-day rain event that could drop up to 2 inches of rain during the next three days, according to the National Weather Service.The system is due to arrive this afternoon and stay around through late Thursday, Grand Junction meteorologist Kris Sanders said.Sanders said the system could bring thunderstorms, pockets of lighter rain, flash flooding and other weather events depending on location, which is hard to pin down.The Grand Junction area is expected to receive 1 inch to 1½ inches of rain in this system.“It’s just going to kind of vary,” he said.The event is “pretty significant for this time of year,” Sanders said.So far this year, the Grand Junction area has received 5.12 inches of precipitation, Sanders said, 1.26 inches below normal.In September, Grand Junction received 1.74 inches of rain, most of which fell during a 1.18-inch storm that set a record Sept. 14.That means if Grand Junction receives the amount of rain that is expected over the next few days, it will basically be back to normal, Sanders said.He cautioned people to heed weather warnings and be aware of things like road closures.The Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of western Colorado and eastern Utah for the duration of the storm.After Thursday, however, things are expected to dry out and stay dry through the weekend, Sanders said. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Kris Sanders Rain Grand Junction Meteorology Colorado Watch Weather Event Utah Weather Service Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 58° 88° Mon Monday 88°/58° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM Sunset: 07:16:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: ESE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 44% 59° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/59° Showers possible in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 85% 58° 69° Wed Wednesday 69°/58° Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 85% Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thu 70% 55° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/55° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 70% Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM Sunset: 07:11:08 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 14% 52° 76° Fri Friday 76°/52° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 07:09:31 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 51° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/51° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:53 AM Sunset: 07:07:53 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Clear. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 50° 78° Sun Sunday 78°/50° Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:48 AM Sunset: 07:06:15 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business