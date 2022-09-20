3-day weather event expected to start Tuesday By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Buy Now FILE - Summer rain reflects on the drops on a glass table after a late afternoon shower in the Grand Valley. Christopher Tomlinson After a dry weekend, western Colorado is looking at a prolonged, three-day rain event that could drop up to 2 inches of rain during the next three days, according to the National Weather Service.The system is due to arrive this afternoon and stay around through late Thursday, Grand Junction meteorologist Kris Sanders said.Sanders said the system could bring thunderstorms, pockets of lighter rain, flash flooding and other weather events depending on location, which is hard to pin down.The Grand Junction area is expected to receive 1 inch to 1½ inches of rain in this system.“It’s just going to kind of vary,” he said.The event is “pretty significant for this time of year,” Sanders said. So far this year, the Grand Junction area has received 5.12 inches of precipitation, Sanders said, 1.26 inches below normal.In September, Grand Junction received 1.74 inches of rain, most of which fell during a 1.18-inch storm that set a record Sept. 14.That means if Grand Junction receives the amount of rain that is expected over the next few days, it will basically be back to normal, Sanders said.He cautioned people to heed weather warnings and be aware of things like road closures.The Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of western Colorado and eastern Utah for the duration of the storm.After Thursday, however, things are expected to dry out and stay dry through the weekend, Sanders said. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Kris Sanders Rain Grand Junction Meteorology Colorado Watch Weather Event Utah Weather Service Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you