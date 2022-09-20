 Skip to main content
3-day weather event expected to start Tuesday

  • Updated
FILE - Summer rain reflects on the drops on a glass table after a late afternoon shower in the Grand Valley.

After a dry weekend, western Colorado is looking at a prolonged, three-day rain event that could drop up to 2 inches of rain during the next three days, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is due to arrive this afternoon and stay around through late Thursday, Grand Junction meteorologist Kris Sanders said.

