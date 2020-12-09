Two men and one woman were reported dead of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing to 63 the number of Mesa County residents to have died from the coronavirus.
The deaths were reported in Wednesday's update from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
An additional fatality was reported in "deaths among COVID-19 cases." That total is now at 79 fatalities since the pandemic began. Deaths among COVID-19 includes a number of fatalities in which the patient tested positive for the virus but was not ruled to have died directly from it.
In the first nine days of December, 17 people with the disease have died, 11 of those deaths were attributed directly to the disease.
The new fatalities were a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Statewide, 3,639 people with COVID-19 have died, according to numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.