The city of Grand Junction has named three finalists for chief of the Grand Junction Police Department, including the department’s current interim chief and two out of state candidates.
Matt Smith, Andy Harvey and Jim Hughes are all being considered to replace Doug Shoemaker, who left the department for the police chief job in Denton, Texas, in October after being at the helm since 2018.
Smith, who was appointed interim chief in September, has been with GJPD since 1999, and worked as deputy chief for three years before being elevated to interim chief. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, is a graduate of the 58th Session of Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, and attended the National Tactical Officers Association SWAT Command Decision-Making and Leadership course.
Harvey is the former chief of police for Pharr, Texas, a city of about 80,000 in south Texas near the Mexican border. There, he oversaw a department of 62 sworn officers and 100 more personnel. He worked in that role for two years.
He resigned in September while working both as police chief and interim city manager, according to the Mission, Texas Progress Times. In an interview with the Progress Times, he said he felt Pharr’s elected officials were overstepping his authority, and that he had an “awkward” relationship with the deputy city manager.
The deputy city manager filed a complaint against Harvey alleging Harvey screamed, swore and knocked over a chair during an argument regarding an order for about $5,000 worth of cookies from a local business.
“So I did go at him pretty hard. Not understanding why in the hell he would think that this is OK. Especially given what we had learned,” Harvey told the Progress Times. “So he barked back. I barked louder. So it led to, obviously, the heated argument, I should say — where others heard it. And that’s the part that I deeply, deeply regret.”
Body camera footage indicates Harvey and the deputy city manager got into a heated argument that led to a city employee calling a patrol officer to sort things out, and when the patrol officer arrived on scene, Harvey swore at the officer and told him to leave.
Harvey said he later apologized for the incident in the interview with the Progress Times.
Before Pharr, Harvey was Police Chief in Palestine, Texas, a town of about 20,000, southeast of Dallas. He also worked in that role for two years, overseeing 40 sworn officers and 14 professional staff. He is also a veteran of the Dallas Police Department.
Harvey has a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Texas, and is a graduate of the Leadership Command College in Huntsville, Texas, the Caruth Police Institute in Dallas, Texas and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Police School of Supervision in Plano, Texas.
Hughes was most recently the police chief for Maricopa, Arizona, a community of about 60,000 south of Phoenix, overseeing a department of 102 total employees and 76 sworn officers.
A city of Grand Junction press release notes Hughes led Maricopa Police through a change to a community-based policing model, and enhanced the department’s mental health programs, including crisis response.
Hughes resigned from Maricopa Police in September after 21 months as chief, according to InMaricopa.com, saying the job just wasn’t a good fit. He started with the department as a commander in 2012, according to his staff bio.
“A lot of things happen, and it works both ways. If the fit is not great, both people have to look at that. My wife will tell you I’m far from perfect. I made some mistakes. I own those. I really think it’s about the fit, and if you are not super happy in your role,” he said.
Hughes has a master’s degree in criminal justice from John Jay College and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The city received 31 total applications for the police chief job, according to City Manager Greg Caton, including both in-state and out-of-state candidates.
“We have high expectations for the next Chief of Police to lead the women and men of our department. These dedicated professionals have established strong relationships within our community and every day exemplify the department values of professionalism, integrity, compassion, and service,” Caton said.
An event to meet the candidates is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Avalon Theatre.