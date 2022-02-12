Three wanted suspects sought by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office have been taken into custody, according to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office records.

The Sheriff’s Office put out bulletins in January asking residents to be on the lookout for Pepper Dunn, Aiden Kirnberger and Dylan Upchurch.

Upchurch, 21, and Kirnberger, 18, were located at a residence in Whitewater Wednesday and arrested without incident, Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said.

Kirnberger was wanted for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He is due in court Thursday.

Upchurch was also wanted for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and is due in court Thursday.

Dunn was taken into custody Jan. 15.

He was wanted for first degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and menacing.

He is due in court for resentencing March 10.

