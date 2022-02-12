3 wanted felony suspects apprehended SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Feb 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Three wanted suspects sought by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office have been taken into custody, according to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office records.The Sheriff’s Office put out bulletins in January asking residents to be on the lookout for Pepper Dunn, Aiden Kirnberger and Dylan Upchurch.Upchurch, 21, and Kirnberger, 18, were located at a residence in Whitewater Wednesday and arrested without incident, Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said.Kirnberger was wanted for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He is due in court Thursday.Upchurch was also wanted for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and is due in court Thursday.Dunn was taken into custody Jan. 15.He was wanted for first degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and menacing.He is due in court for resentencing March 10.— Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Suspect Aiden Kirnberger Dylan Upchurch Criminal Law Crime Law Theft Custody Sheriff Mesa County Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 23° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09 AM Sunset: 05:48:04 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 23° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/23° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM Sunset: 05:49:14 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 31° 51° Mon Monday 51°/31° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM Sunset: 05:50:23 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 31° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM Sunset: 05:51:31 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 22° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/22° Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM Sunset: 05:52:40 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 21° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 47° Fri Friday 47°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business