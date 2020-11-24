Dagan Olmsted, 19, is accused of multiple charges in a stabbing incident that occurred last week.
Olmsted was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, and received a $100,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
“Given the nature of the charges and allegations of the case we are asking for high cash bond,” 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said.
He said the stabbing occurred over an alleged dispute over a drug deal.
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to a reported assault at a trailer on B 1/2 on Friday about 10:30 a.m. The reporting party said a man had just been stabbed by another man at the address, according to the arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent wound to his abdomen. Before being transported to the hospital he pointed out the man at the residence who stabbed him, identified as Olmsted, the affidavit said.
Several other witnesses reportedly corroborated his statement.
Olmsted was detained by police, who found a fixed blade knife in a sheath on the waistband of his pants and it appeared to have blood on it, the affidavit said.
Witnesses reported to police that several people went to Olmsted’s residence that day in response to bad marijuana wax that Olmsted had sold one of them for $30.
In conversation with police, Olmsted said four men barged into his trailer uninvited and he stabbed the victim in self-defense to protect his family.
Police noted that his statement changed during the interview as he initially said the stabbing took place inside his home, and then later, the story changed with him saying that it was on the steps outside the front door.
Witnesses told police that they initially went inside the trailer to talk before the four men were asked to step outside. Police were told that the victim made a comment that there were four of them and Olmsted was just one person, before he went back inside his trailer briefly.
“When Olmsted returned outside, he had a knife in his hand and suddenly thrust it at (the victim),” the affidavit said.
The victim reportedly suffered serious bodily injury in the stabbing.
Olmsted’s defense attorney, Steve Colvin, said at Monday’s arraignment hearing that his client strongly contests the allegations.