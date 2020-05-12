The Mesa County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday that 33-year-old Jayson Thompson of Bisbee, Arizona, has been identified as the man who was shot and killed by a Colorado State Patrol trooper in Mesa County on Saturday.
The cause of death was reported to be gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
As with all officer-involved shootings in Mesa County, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team -- representatives of area-law enforcement agencies -- conducted the investigation.
According to an investigation update released Monday, the trooper responded to a report of a person exhibiting odd behavior in the area of U.S. Highway 50 and 29 Road.
The odd behavior mentioned included reports that he had been standing in the same position for hours and that he did not acknowledge anyone when they asked if he needed help.
At around 9 a.m., the trooper approached the man, later identified as Thompson, who began to act aggressively and brandished an approximately 10-inch knife, according to the CIRT investigation update. Thompson was ultimately shot and killed by the trooper, who was not injured in the altercation.
Investigators with the CIRT team continue to interview witnesses who were there that day to review all the evidence to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Several photos were released by the team in Monday’s press release, depicting different individuals and vehicles believed to be in the area when the shooting occurred.
The photos can be found at www.mcsonews.com.
“Investigators are looking to speak with these individuals to determine if they are potential witnesses to this incident,” the release states.
Anyone who knows who these potential witnesses may be or have information about this case is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Witness Tip Line at 970-244-3526.