Last Saturday was a difficult day for Lonnie Vincent.
It was the day he said goodbye to some good friends and farewell to a giant piece of machinery that, in many ways, has also been his good friend for the past 34 years.
There were a few tears, lots of hugs and handshakes, laughter and some too-soon goodbyes, but Saturday night closed an era at The Daily Sentinel.
The red stop button was pushed for the final time around midnight and the massive press churned to a halt.
“It was kind of a double-edge sword,” Vincent said. “It was bittersweet, kind of emotional, but it was a lot of fun, too.”
The fun part of saying those final goodbyes and reminiscing with co-workers who have spent many years together.
That was also the sad, emotional part of the night.
A few days earlier, Vincent, wearing a faded Denver Broncos T-shirt, reflected on a career that started when John Elway engineered the famous comeback known as “The Drive” only to have Denver’s Super Bowl dreams dashed a couple of weeks later.
For Vincent, it was a super career.
“It was sad, of course it was,” he said about the day he was told the aging press would be shut down.
He looked over the giant piece of machinery with the fondness usually reserved for good friends. But the old press is a good friend.
“This old press has been my friend and livelihood for the past 34 years.”
He then grinned.
“I wish it would have been for 35, but I understand,” the 64-year-old Grand Junction native said.
It was a steady job that paid the bills, helped purchase a Palisade home and raise six kids.
It was a hard job with horrible hours for many of those years.
But Vincent didn’t blink when he was asked if he ever encouraged his kids — four sons, two daughters ages 23 to 38 — to follow in his footsteps.
“I told them, I’m all for it but they had to get an education first,” he said. “I told them all, get a degree in something, then if you want to come work here, by all means come on down.”
None of his kids came to work for the Sentinel, but all six earned degrees. It’s a huge source of pride for Vincent, who had other priorities when he was younger and never got a college degree.
But he did find a good career.
His first and only other printing press job was in Van Nuys, California. That’s where he met his wife Sherri, and they eventually came back to Grand Junction when Vincent snagged the Sentinel job.
MR. FIX IT
The comment that often rippled around the Sentinel was “Lonnie is the only guy who can fix the press.”
Vincent lets out a chuckle.
“Well, I don’t believe that’s true.”
As with any piece of machinery, there will be problems. And there were countless days when the press needed a fix, and it was Vincent who ruffled and rummaged through the tool box, grabbing whatever tool was necessary to get it working again.
He learned from the “best of the best,’ ” he said, referring to Duke Langford who hired him in 1987.
With a pair of beefy biceps and a matching muscular chest, Vincent enjoys time at the gym as well as under the hood.
His reputation as a guy who can fix anything is well-earned.
His latest project is a 1969 black Chevy El Camino that is still “a work in progress.”
Don’t get him started talking about cars unless you want to get him revved up.
“427, 383, big blocks, fastbacks, burning rubber …”
He’s a self-described 1960s and ’70s “hot rodder,” and a “Chevy guy.”
“Yeah, big block Chevys, spinning the tires, pulling the front tires off the ground, that’s what I’m all about,” he said smiling.
Over the years he’s had about a dozen 1968 or ’69 Cameros and other miscellaneous Chevys, and for now, he’s extremely fond of his El Camino.
“I will say, for right now, I’m surprised how much fun it is.”
There’s also a 1956 Chevy pickup he’s looking to restore.
So now that he’ll have a little spare time, maybe he can get to some of those projects.
But first there’s a honey-do list that’s about 34 years long.
Vincent is one of those people who will never be idle for long.
As far as free time, Vincent’s expression takes on a baffled look.
“Well,” he said, drawing out the word. “I don’t know if I’m going to have any.
“I might look for another job, but I’d like to take two weeks off first,” he said with his trademark mischievous grin. “I’ve never done that before.”
Two straight weeks of vacation just wasn’t his style.
First, he admits he needs to put a dent into Sherri’s honey-do list.
“The house, the yard, I’ve got to put in a new fence, put in new grass, plant some more trees, spruce up the kitchen, the stuff the wife has been wanting me to do,” he said, then stops, the grin growing larger. “I don’t want to say nagging. It’s just the stuff she’s been wanting me to do for 34 years.”
Sherri and Lonnie will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
He has enough memories to fill a book, and many of those are about co-workers and about the machine that cranked out The Daily Sentinel and other printed products for about 40 years.
THE FLUX CAPACITOR
One memory pops into his head and he smiles.
“There was this one time, we fired it up and it just wouldn’t run.”
The problem was a rather simple one that was immediately recognized by a younger press employee.
“He said ‘it’s the flux capacitor,’” Vincent said with a laugh.
For those who missed the “Back to the Future” movie reference, that’s obviously not the part that broke, but it’s a memory that Vincent remembers fondly.
With the “flux capacitor” broken, it took two days to get the press running again (The Sentinel had to be printed in Montrose) and it was Vincent as the main guy getting it fixed.
“It’s kinda like going across the desert in your family car and all the sudden you have to pull over and get the thing fixed while everyone else waits and watches,” he said.
After 34 years, Vincent said he leaves the profession pretty unscathed as far as injuries are concerned. While working in California, he saw a pressman lose four fingers in an accident.
He gives credit to the Sentinel press for its safety features.
“When this thing was built back in 1984, it had all the bells and whistles and still does.” he said. “It will warn you before you do something stupid. You really have to go out of your way to hurt yourself.”
After Saturday night’s emotional farewell, Vincent said it’s the people that he’ll miss the most. Many friends who have worked shoulder to shoulder with him for decades.
“I’ll miss showing up and yelling at them, screaming at them, nagging at them,” he said laughing. “I’ve worked with some really great people over the years.”
A CHANGING INDUSTRY
The newspaper business has changed and continues to evolve, and maybe Vincent saw this day coming.
A couple of years ago, the Sentinel cut back on its print days, dropping Monday and Tuesday in favor of only the online product.
Vincent has rolled with every punch the old press could dish out over the years.
“Working on this press is like working on an old antique car now; it was brand new when I got here,” he said.
He understands the struggles of the industry and understands the decision to shut down the press. But he’s going to miss the job.
Every day the Sentinel rolled off the press, Vincent scrutinized the color, the resolution, everything about how that edition looked.
It was pride in his work, pride in the company he worked for.
“It’s always been a good company. Whether it was Cox (Enterprises) or Jay Seaton (Grand Junction Media), it was a good company to work for,” Vincent said.
Now that the Sentinel is printing in Montrose, Vincent plans to keep an eye on it to see how the quality looks. He knows the Montrose lead pressman and plans to let him know if he sees something he doesn’t like or even something he likes.
“I’ll give them a couple of months to get things smoothed out, but if I see something I don’t like, I’m going to give them a call,” he said laughing.
So, for now, Vincent is unemployed but not out of work. The El Camino, the ’56 pickup, the house, the yard, the kitchen, the fence — the long, long list.
No such thing as free time or idle hands for Lonnie Vincent.