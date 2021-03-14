COVID-19 first arrived in Mesa County exactly one year ago today.
Over those 365 days, Mesa County has seen more than 150 people die after testing positive for the coronavirus.
However, as Mesa County enters its second year living with the virus, vaccines are outpacing total infections, hospitalizations have plummeted and events that were totally shut down last year are readying to return.
On the occasion of Mesa County completing a full trip around the sun with COVID-19, The Daily Sentinel spoke with area officials on what they remember from the past year, and what they see going forward. Those stories can be found throughout today’s edition.
Jan. 21
United States reports first COVID-19 case, a man in Washington state.
March 5
Gov. Jared Polis announces first case of COVID-19 in Colorado. The patient was a man in his 30s who had traveled abroad and was visiting Summit County.
March 10
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency in response to the coronavirus.
March 12
Grand Valley baseball teams play their final games of the spring season.
March 13
Colorado High School Activities Association suspends spring sports.
Colorado records first COVID-19 death, a woman in her 80s from El Paso County.
Colorado lawmakers agree to suspend legislative session.
Colorado Mesa University moves to online learning.
March 14
Mesa County announces first COVID-19 case, a man in his 30s.
Gov. Polis orders all ski areas to close for one week.
March 16
Alpine Bank Junior College World Series canceled.
March 17
COVID-19 present in all 50 states.
March 25
Gov. Polis announces stay-at-home order.
APRIL 1
16 Mesa County cases
April 3
Montrose County announces first COVID-19 death.
April 4
Colorado surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths.
April 7
Cody Lyster, a 21-year-old Colorado Mesa University student and club baseball player, dies of COVID-19 at a Front Range hospital.
April 8
Delta County announces first COVID-19 death, an individual in their 70s.
April 20
Gov. Polis announces schools will remain closed the rest of the spring semester.
April 21
CHSAA officially cancels the spring sports season.
April 26
Statewide stay-at-home order expires, replaced by safer-at-home policies.
April 28
Country Jam canceled.
April 30
Mesa County safer-at-home policies go into effect with blessing of state on loosened restrictions for restaurants, churches and gyms.
MAY 1
45 Mesa County cases
May 4
Bananas Fun Park opens in Grand Junction in violation of the county’s guidance under safer-at-home.
May 11Gov. Polis shuts down Castle Rock restaurant after Mother’s Day video of the packed eatery.
May 12
Colorado surpasses 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
May 13
Mesa County health officials announce plans to seek an additional variance for phase 2 of their safer-at-home strategy.
May 15
Then-candidate Lauren Boebert loses restaurant license after a back-and-forth with county officials over operating her Rifle restaurant, Shooters Grill.
May 19
COVID-19 testing guidelines changed to allow anyone with symptoms to receive a test.
May 24
Mesa County enters phase 2 of reopening. At the time, Mesa County had 53 total cases of COVID-19.
May 26
Colorado lawmakers return to Capitol to finish legislative session.
May 27
Gov. Polis says restaurants can open to 50% capacity statewide.
JUNE 155 Mesa County cases
June 8After a monthslong hiatus, parking enforcement starts back up for downtown Grand Junction.
June 9
Colorado Mountain WineFest organizers cancel September event.
June 12Picture Show movie theater reopens in Grand Junction.
June 13
Fruita Community Center pool opens, the first pool in the state to re-open following the closure.
June 22
School District 51 announces graduation ceremonies will take place in person.
JULY 1
97 Mesa County cases
July 2
Mesa County surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases
July 13
Grandview Care Lodge becomes first outbreak site for Mesa County, leading to 13 COVID-19 cases.
July 15
Mesa County Variance Protection Program unveils 5-star rating system to encourage good public health practices at area businesses.
Organizers cancel Palisade Peach Fest.
July 16
Gov. Polis institutes statewide mask mandate.
July 20
County officials suspend Variance Protection Program.
July 21
Mesa County records first COVID-19 death, a woman in her 80s.
AUGUST 1
269 Mesa County cases, 1 death
County relaunches Variance Protection Program and 5-star ratings.
Aug. 4
CHSAA announces sports schedule, which calls for February football start. The plan would later be amended.
Aug. 17
Colorado Mesa University begins fall semester after mandatory testing for returning students.
SEPTEMBER 1
421 Mesa County cases, 4 deaths
Sept. 8
Gov. Polis, Denver Broncos reach agreement to allow some fans in stands at home games.
Sept. 9
Gov. Polis grants Mesa County waiver allowing up to 500 people at a gathering.
Sept. 16
CHSAA approves plan for fall football.
OCTOBER 1
689 Mesa County cases, 5 deaths
Oct. 2
President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 26
Mesa County loses variance as a result of climbing COVID-19 cases, closing bars and limiting gatherings.
Oct. 29
State imposes further restrictions on Mesa County as COVID-19 infections climb.
NOVEMBER 1
1,702 Mesa County cases, 6 deaths
Nov. 2
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day for Mesa County.
Nov. 4
Outbreak reported at Mesa County Jail, leading to 170 positive COVID-19 cases.
Nov. 7
Mesa County moved to orange, high-risk category.
Nov. 17
Gov. Polis calls special session for Legislature to deal with pandemic response.
Nov. 18
Mesa County health officials announce that Intensive Care Unit beds are full. Area facilities move to surge capacity plans.
Nov. 20
Mesa County moved to red, severe-risk category.
Nov. 25
Mesa County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases.
Nov. 28
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19
DECEMBER 1
5,931 Mesa County cases, 62 deaths
Dec. 15
First Pfizer vaccines arrive in Mesa County.
Dec. 22
Second COVID-19 vaccine, this one made by Moderna, administered in Mesa County.
JANUARY 1
9,168 cases, 84 deaths
JAN. 4
Mesa County moves back to level orange
JAN. 9
Mesa County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases
JAN. 25
Grand Junction Convention Center opens as mass vaccination site.
JAN. 30
Mesa County surpasses 12,000 cases
FEBRUARY 1
12,112 cases, 99 deaths
FEB. 8
Teachers become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
FEB. 17
Mesa County drops down to yellow on state COVID dial
FEB. 23
Mesa County’s weekly vaccine update shows vaccines administered surpasses total number of COVID-19 infections.
MARCH 1
13,270 cases, 117 deaths
MARCH 2
Gov. Polis announces that Colorado has achieved the goal of vaccinating 70% of residents over 70.
MARCH 3
JUCO officials moving forward with planning in case the 2021 tournament gets the green light.
MARCH 4
Colorado receives first shipment of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 45,500 doses.
MARCH 8
Statewide deaths surpass 6,000