Did Adam Frisch have an extramarital affair and switch a vote on the Aspen City Council after being blackmailed about it?
Has Lauren Boebert had two abortions, smoked meth, worked as an escort and shot her neighbor’s dog?
Despite the lack of evidence that any of those things actually happened, it isn’t stopping people from saying it, nor some voters from believing it.
Therein lies the problem, political experts say.
While going negative in political campaigning is not new, slinging mud, particularly with unsubstantiated claims, can backfire, longtime political consultant Dick Wadhams says.
“This stuff we’re seeing today, it’s just over the top,” said Wadhams, a former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. “A lot of times, when there’s a malicious and unfair attack laid against a candidate, if the voters think it’s unfair, it splashes back on the candidate that group is supporting. In the campaigns that I’ve run over the years, that was always a constant fear of mine.”
Craig Hughes, a partner for Hilltop Public Solutions, a Denver-based political consulting firm that handles Democratic candidates, agreed, saying candidates can quickly lose the respect of voters.
“There’s a fine line between negative and nasty,” Hughes said. “It’s equivalent to the boy crying wolf. Once you go down a certain track and you are not able to back up what you say with sourcing and verify it, then you lose credibility with the voters.”
GOING NEGATIVE
Neither candidate in the 3rd Congressional District has been shy about attacking the other, usually on things they’ve done or said in the course of their elected positions or campaigns.
Boebert, who is in her first term in Congress, recently attacked Frisch as “an imposter,” saying that despite his claims he won’t be a tool for the Democratic Party, it isn’t true. That’s partly why her campaign launched a special website, AspenAdam.com, a label intended to be derogatory that she repeatedly tries to tag to him.
“After lying to Democrat voters about his voter registration, ‘Aspen Adam’ Frisch is at it again, this time launching an advertising campaign so deceitful about his policy positions,” her campaign said in a release last month. “While deceivingly campaigning as a ‘moderate,’ Aspen Adam was caught scheming to tax all fossil fuels into oblivion.”
While Frisch’s campaign says it doesn’t want to be “pulled into the gutter” by Boebert’s negative campaigning, it, too, has released negative statements about the congresswoman, primarily on her lack of getting any introduced legislation passed in Congress, taking credit for measures she didn’t support while there, and voting against bills aimed at such things as cancer research, fentanyl crimes, scams against seniors and human trafficking, to name a few.
“These indefensible votes, in which Boebert goes against the vast majority of her own party, make it clear that Boebert is a political extremist who can’t be trusted to serve the people of CD3,” Frisch said in statement last month announcing a new television ad attacking the congresswoman’s voting record.
Wadhams, who is famous in political circles for using negative campaigning effectively, says there is a time and place for such things.
It is a good way to point out character and policy flaws of one’s opponent, he said.
The trick, however, is always to be truthful.
“There’s a line that campaigns should not cross, and sometimes it’s difficult to know where that line is in terms of the voters,” said Wadhams, echoing Hughes. “Campaigns are about choices, and no candidate is going to voluntarily share weakness with an electorate. That’s why it is not inappropriate for a campaign to go negative. But to try to bring up absolute falsehoods, that will backfire on a candidate.”
GOING NASTY
While most campaigns usually don’t sling mud directly, preferring to leave such things to third-party groups so they can have deniability if things go sour, Boebert’s campaign led the charge in the past week in a nasty attack against Frisch over an alleged scandal involving an Aspen taxi company owner.
In a YouTube video promoted by Boebert’s campaign, that owner, Todd Gardner, claims to have blackmailed Frisch in 2018 to vote against a proposal before the Aspen council designed to create a “mobility lab,” a program that aimed to force motorists to use mass transit while in town.
Gardner said he opposed the idea because it would have cut into his taxi business.
In the video, Gardner claims to have caught Frisch having sex with a woman not his wife in a unit of a locker storage business he also owned at the time.
The man goes on to say he used that information to blackmail Frisch into voting against the proposal, saying he was the swing vote in killing it.
The man, who couldn’t be reached for comment and who has declined to be interviewed about his claims by several media outlets, said he has video evidence and emails to prove his claim, which he has not provided.
The only so-called evidence released, however, is a faraway and somewhat grainy security video clip of someone on a bicycle riding up to the storage units, whom Gardner claims to be Frisch.
The candidate, however, emphatically denied the claims, saying he initially liked the mobility lab idea, but he balked at its $800,000 cost, and was one of three Aspen council members to vote it down. As a result, Frisch was not the swing vote, he says.
“This story is a lie, pure and simple,” Frisch said in a statement. “This did not occur. And Lauren Boebert knows it. How dare she lie and use this DC-style smear tactic to hurt my family and me.”
Hughes said the danger here is that voters could begin to tune out everything a candidate says unless such a claim truly can be verified, even if the next thing they say is a legitimate criticism about one’s opponent.
“Any ads that you do, anything that you say about your opponent, you need to back up and verify,” he said.
“If you go too far and say something that is later proven to be verifiably false, it’s very hard to regain the trust of the voters,” Hughes added.
“As a candidate, you have to run your race and make sure you are sticking to your message, whether that’s talking about yourself or your opponent, and not fall into the trap of responding to and getting caught up in what third parties are saying.”
Frisch hasn’t joined in on some of the down-in-the-gutter claims that have been made against Boebert, much of which has come from an out-of-state political action committee that started targeting the congresswoman long before Frisch was his party’s nominee.
Still, he hasn’t had much nice to say about her two years in Congress.
“Lauren Boebert has failed the voters of CD3,” Frisch said. “In talking about her failures, my campaign focuses on her voting record, her public actions and her public statements to highlight how she is not working on behalf of the voters of our region.”
THIRD-PARTY ATTACKS
That group, American Muckrakers PAC, has launched all sorts of personal attacks on Boebert, some of which have since been debunked, and some of which are unprovable.
Like the Gardner video, the group has posted anonymous audio recordings from various people who have alleged various things, such as Boebert once smoking meth, getting two abortions in a Grand Junction clinic, working as an unregistered escort and her husband, Jayson, allegedly running over neighbor’s mailboxes.
That last one, however, does include 911 recordings from neighbors telling the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office about the mailbox issue.
The PAC’s latest claim came from a neighbor of Boebert’s in Silt, who wrote on Facebook that Boebert personally killed one of her dogs, a claim that Boebert immediately denied and one that turned out to be false.
It was debunked in a story by The Denver Post, which wrote that the dog actually was killed by a different neighbor.
The Facebook post has since been deleted.
The PAC also has a video posted on its website claiming that the press “ambushed” Boebert in a Pueblo parking lot, getting her to say all sorts of nasty things.
That video, however, clearly is a parody, even though it isn’t labeled as such. The woman in it isn’t Boebert, but made to look like her.
Ironically, that group filed a lawsuit earlier this month against Boebert — in a North Carolina court no less — claiming that the Colorado congresswoman defamed the group and its president, David Wheeler.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE
Wadhams, who ran numerous successful campaigns, including for such Republicans as former Gov. Bill Owens and former U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard, doesn’t blame candidates for going negative, but says it’s gotten worse in recent years because of campaign finance laws.
By limiting the amount of money any candidate can accept from individual donors, and from certain types of donors, that money has flowed to other, less scrupulous groups, ones that can hide behind social media posts and anonymous emails, he said.
“As the years have gone by, campaigns have lost the ability to control their own campaigns,” Wadhams said. “This proliferation of outside spending with independent expenditure committees, you have no control over it. It is illegal, you (as a candidate) can go to jail if you coordinate with these groups. I hate where we are right now in campaign finance law.”
Wadhams says the best way to fix it, and to help restore relative civility in campaigning, is to remove those contribution limits and require far more reporting from candidates as to where they are getting their funds.
That way, voters can see who’s lining their pockets, and hold them accountable if they sling mud.
“These people who passed these campaign finance laws have made this system a cesspool,” Wadhams said. “They empower all these independent groups who are unfettered in what they can say about a candidate.”
While some groups that are targeting candidates in the 3rd District such as American Muckrakers, the Colorado Turnout Project or the Boebert Freedom Fund have only raised a few thousand to a few hundred thousand dollars, Frisch’s and Boebert’s official campaigns are into the millions.
To date, Boebert has raised more than $6.3 million in her reelection bid.
Frisch has brought in about $4.3 million, nearly half of which came in a loan to himself, some of which he’s paid back, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission.
The vast majority of that money has been spent on advertising.