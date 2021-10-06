The leading Democratic candidate running for the 3rd Congressional District next year has suspended all fundraising efforts, at least until the Colorado Supreme Court rules on a new congressional redistricting map.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, whose district includes Delta County, announced Monday that because a proposed map that was sent to the high court for its final approval doesn’t include her home town of Vail nor her ranch near Wolcott, she won’t accept any more donations for now.
At the same time, however, she continued to complain that the proposed map doesn’t include enough competitive districts, which she said voters had intended when they approved creating independent redistricting commissions in 2018 to redraw congressional and legislative district lines.
A proposed new map creates four Democratic-leaning congressional districts, three that heavily favor Republicans and a new 8th Congressional District that could go either way, although it slightly favors Democrats.
As a result, the expansive 3rd District would go from one that favors Republicans by about 6 percentage points to nearly 10 points.
“It makes Colorado’s districts less competitive across the board, and makes a split 4-4 delegation a likely outcome, which no one can credibly say reflects the will of the voters in this increasingly blue state,” Donovan wrote. “This new map, if finalized, ignores the will of the voters and makes the district less competitive than it was, and I can’t in good conscience continue to raise money from hardworking Americans for a campaign that lacks, for the moment at least, a clear path forward.”
Under federal law, members of Congress must reside in the state they represent, but they aren’t required to live in a district they are running for, meaning Donovan legally still could run.
The proposed map, which continues to tie Pueblo and the San Luis Valley into much of the Western Slope, keeps the state’s current slate of congressional representatives living in the same districts they now represent.
The court has until the middle of next month to either accept the map, or refer it back to the 12-member Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission for revisions.
Under Amendments Y and Z that created that panel and a separate one looking at legislative district lines, competitiveness was added as something new districts should include, but only after other federally mandated criteria are met, such as keeping communities of interest together and ensuring that minorities are not disenfranchised.
Donovan, who’s facing term limits and cannot run for the Colorado Senate again, became the clear frontrunner in the race early on, at least based on how much campaign money the candidates have collected so far.
To date, Donovan has raised about $1.2 million, nearly three times as much as all seven other Democrats combined who are in the race to win the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican who has raised about $1.8 million.
Under the map as currently drawn, the 3rd CD would give Boebert a 9.3% edge based on results from the last eight elections. She won the seat in 2020 with 51.39% of the vote, defeating Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by a 6.2% margin.
Based on current voter registration figures, the district would be comprise of 40.3% unaffiliated voters, 31.8% Republicans and 26.1% Democrats, with 1.8% coming from all other minor parties.
Compared to the current district, the new one would shed the more Democratic-leaning areas of Routt and Eagle counties, and gain Otero and Las Animas counties, which heavily favored former GOP President Donald Trump and former Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in the 2020 elections.