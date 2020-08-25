Newly released campaign ads on health care from both main candidates in the race for the 3rd Congressional District spend more time attacking each other than they do outlining their stances.
Earlier this month, the Republican in the race, Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, released a television ad that attacks Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush for her allegedly changing positions on health care.
That ad, which Boebert approved, criticizes Mitsch Bush for saying recently that she doesn’t support a Medicare-for-all plan even though she has repeatedly said she supports a universal, single-payer system. Mitsch Bush counters, however, that the two ideas aren't the same thing.
“Diane is on the campaign trail telling reporters she doesn’t support Medicare for All and doubles down by trying to scare people into falsely claiming that I would somehow take away health insurance from Coloradans,” Boebert said in a recent statement. "Can you hear Diane’s pollsters and political hacks explaining to her she can’t win on her socialized medicine scheme, so she had better just lie about her position and try to scare people about me?"
Now, Mitsch Bush has released a television ad of her own this week, her first for the general election. In it, she says Boebert claims to oppose taking away protections for people with pre-existing conditions, but then calls for a repeal of the only law that provides that.
While the attack ad from Boebert doesn’t say anything about where she stands on health care issues, Mitsch Bush’s ad goes on to say only that she wants to lower health care and prescription drug costs without saying how. Like Boebert, her campaign also provides no specifics for achieving that goal.
In a campaign press release, Boebert says people with pre-existing conditions must be protected. At the same time, she was highly critical of her GOP primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton whom she defeated in June, for not doing enough to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
That’s the only existing law that gives protections to patients with their insurance carriers when it comes to paying medical bills for pre-existing conditions.
At the same time, Boebert isn’t specific on her own health care plan, and doesn't say how she would repeal Obamacare while retaining pre-existing protections. Instead, she points to her “Contract with Colorado,” which only has this to say about health care: “Health care should be personal and portable with transparent and competitive pricing.” That sentence is listed under the “free markets” bullet of her contract, according to her campaign website.
Boebert also has called for increasing access to health care, but doesn’t say how she would achieve that either.
For Mitsch Bush, she has repeatedly said she supports a public health care option or a buy-in option to Medicare, which she says isn’t the same as a Sen. Bernie Sanders-style Medicare-for-All plan for everyone. She says, however, that her long-term goal is to move toward a type of universal care, but one that still uses private health insurers. She also has called for reforms to the ACA.