There’s far too much division among voters, and far too many political candidates and elected officials who aren’t listening to those voters.
That, at least, is the message — and warning — from Colin Wilhelm, a Glenwood Springs resident and one of several Democrats seeking that party’s nomination to run for the 3rd Congressional District next year.
“We need to get back to talking to people, listening to them,” Wilhelm said during a two-day stop in Mesa County this week. “Right now, we’re just constantly yelling at each other. We have representatives on both sides of the aisle who are refusing to work with the other side of the aisle. People want to know that you are hearing them and are going to work for them.”
Wilhelm is one of a half dozen Democrats who are trying to win the right to challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican who is serving her first term.
Like others in that Democratic primary race, Wilhelm said one of the reasons why he got into the race was a direct result of Boebert. Specifically, what he calls as her one-sided approach to representing a district that’s nearly evenly divided between Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
“There’s a wing of the Republicans who are not happy with Lauren Boebert,” he said. “What I’m trying to do is reach out to those members of that community and let them know that when I’m in office, I plan to work for every single person in the district. One of the first things that Lauren Boebert said was that she works for those people who voted for her. That’s not right.”
Wilhelm, who said he’s considering strapping a squirt gun to his hip to help make his point, said he doesn’t like it when Boebert or any other elected official put their own beliefs ahead of that of the people they represent.
He said elected officials are “duty bound” to support ideas that a preponderance of their constituents want, even if it means going against their own personal beliefs.
Wilhelm has never served in elected office, but he’s run for the Colorado Legislature several times in recent years.
He says he stands apart from other candidates because of his professional experiences as a criminal defense attorney, and his personal struggles.
“As a recovering alcoholic, I’ve gone through the harvest of hardships that people short of combat can go through,” he said. “That’s given me the fortitude and strength to be able to do what needs to be done in the hardest of fights, and stand up to the hardest of issues.”
That’s why one of Wilhelm’s biggest platforms is to increase access to health care, particularly when it comes to mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse.
He said many problems can be addressed, from rising health care costs to criminal justice matters, through a greater focus on mental health issues.
“The way that I stay sober everyday is by being honest with myself, my wife and my higher power,” Wilhelm said.