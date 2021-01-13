More than 90 Mesa County residents have now died of COVID-19 and that total climbs to 114 when including deaths for those who had COVID-19 but may not have died directly from the disease.
Four additional deaths were reported in Tuesday's update from the Mesa County Public Health department. That brings to 91 the number of county deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The latest deaths were a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 80s.
There were 131 new positive cases reported by MCPH on Tuesday, and there are 25 Mesa County people still hospitalized.
VACCINES
More than 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mesa County according to the latest numbers from the county health department.
To-date, 4,489 doses have been administered, including second doses for some of the highest risk health care workers who were the first to receive the vaccine in Mesa County.
Monday's numbers on vaccine distribution, which are updated weekly, show that over 65% of the 6,825 doses the county has thus far received have been administered. In the first week of January, 712 doses were administered and another 346 were given the week after.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A are underway, which includes approximately 7,000 individuals who are front-line health care workers and high-risk individuals. Local hospitals and Mesa County Public Health are the designated providers for vaccine administration to individuals in Phase 1A, Mesa County Public Health reports.
Limited vaccination for Phase 1B is also underway with expansion plans as more vaccines are received. Phase 1B, which was expanded in Colorado on Dec. 30, includes moderate-risk health care workers, individuals 70 and older, first responders, and essential workers.
Vaccine interest forms can be found on the public health website and anyone who is 70 years and older or essential workers is encouraged to fill it out. MCPH will notify those individuals via email or telephone to set-up an appointment as vaccines becomes available.