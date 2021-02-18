Four more dead of COVID-19 in county
Mesa County added four new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 113.
Including deaths among patients with COVID-19 who may have died of other causes, 142 county residents have died since the pandemic began, according to the latest figures from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
The latest fatalities were two women in their 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
Statewide, there have been 5,838 deaths among COVID-19 cases, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.