The city of Grand Junction is planning for five fireworks shows in 2023.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Colorado Mesa University baseball's fireworks game next Thursday will mark the first of five fireworks shows at Suplizio Field in 2023.

The entities that put on the fireworks shows, including CMU, the Grand Junction Jackalopes baseball team and the city of Grand Junction, switched from 10-12 fireworks shows per year to five in 2022 after residents in neighborhoods near Lincoln Park and Suplizio Field complained about the number of firework shows.

