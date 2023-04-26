Colorado Mesa University baseball's fireworks game next Thursday will mark the first of five fireworks shows at Suplizio Field in 2023.
The entities that put on the fireworks shows, including CMU, the Grand Junction Jackalopes baseball team and the city of Grand Junction, switched from 10-12 fireworks shows per year to five in 2022 after residents in neighborhoods near Lincoln Park and Suplizio Field complained about the number of firework shows.
The five shows are: May 4 for CMU's baseball game, May 29 for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and Memorial Day, June 9 for the Grand Junction Jackalopes fireworks night, July 4 for Independence Day and August 4 for another Jackalopes firework night. August 12 will serve as an alternate date.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said people wanted firework shows to happen, but felt the number of shows was too high, and there were shows on days they weren't expecting. The city put out a survey and hosted a listening session for residents to air their concerns.
"I think it's a great example of public process and how public engagement should work," Sherbenou said.
Mayor Anna Stout, who represents District C, which includes the Lincoln Park area, on City Council, said fireworks should be a novelty, not a nuisance.
"This is a show of responsiveness to our citizens," Stout said.
Five shows allows for shows on major holidays and baseball games, Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said it's possible five shows could be the standard moving forward.
"I think 2022's success testifies to and predicts what we'll see in 2023, and perhaps in future years," Sherbenou said.
The other major complaint the city has heard regarding fireworks at Lincoln Park, according to Stout, is that some shows have started much later than they should have.
Steps have been taken in that regard also, Sherbenou said, with the Grand Junction Jackalopes moving their game times up an hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., allowing firework shows to take place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
"While we know many people enjoy watching fireworks, especially on the 4th of July, we heard from others that reducing the number of shows and holding them earlier would help lessen the impact on people and pets who are sensitive to the noise they create,” Sherbenou said.
CMU had planned to have a fireworks game at The Diamond field on campus, but then switched it to Suplizio Field. The university made the switch because Suplizio Field is better suited to host big crowds and has a larger parking area.