A $50,000 Colorado River District grant will go toward equipping a local research center with an overhead traveling sprinkler system on a 12.5-acre field to support the study of digital and precision agriculture.
The grant is one of several totaling nearly $500,000 in the district’s latest round of community partnership funding made possible by passage of a tax measure last year.
The $50,000 was awarded to the Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Water, Nutrient, & Salinity Management in the Western U.S. Project, at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center at Grand Valley, in Fruita.
The project will support research into advanced technologies to improve crop yield, increase irrigation efficiency and reduce fertilizer use.
Project partners include Kansas State University and the University of California at Riverside. The research center also expects to offer opportunities for local farmers and water resource management entities to be involved.
The river district also has approved $45,000 for a Cedar Mesa ditch piping project in Delta County, $42,000 toward the Lake Irwin valve and piping project design and engineering in the Crested Butte area, and $57,350 toward an Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association project to enhance the functionality of GH Lateral Pipeline, including through installation of a small in-system, regulating reservoir.
In its largest new award, the district approved $300,000 to go toward the city of Glenwood Springs’ construction of a raw water transmission line from a Roaring Fork River pump station to a city treatment plant.
The project is addressing the city’s backup water supply needs after the Grizzly Creek Fire last year created debris flow and rockfall issues for its municipal watersheds in Glenwood Canyon.
Taxpayers in the 15-county river district last fall approved a property tax measure that bolstered the district’s operational finances but also primarily made about $4.2 million in annual funds available to help partners pay for infrastructure, conservation, agricultural and other water projects around the district. So far the district has approved a total of $1.9 million in funding for 13 projects.
“In the midst of exceptional drought on the West Slope and increasing pressures on our rivers, our Community Funding Partnership continues to demonstrate the need for water funding to ensure our communities thrive into a hotter, drier future,” Amy Moyer, the district’s director of strategic partnerships, said in a news release.
“Developing solutions across a diverse geographic area and across diverse water uses is key. These projects advance multiple benefits to support our farmers and ranchers, recreators, and economies on the West Slope.”