The first winners of the weekly cash drawing for newly vaccinated Mesa County residents were announced Friday afternoon.
The winners, Allison Jenkins and Miles G., were both vaccinated against COVID-19 between June 1 and June 6, the first week of the promotion. Under the county’s new effort to encourage vaccinations, two $500 prizes are awarded each week to anyone getting vaccinated in that week, according to a press release from Mesa County Public Health. Last week only 1,275 doses of the vaccine were administered, making the odds of winning pretty reasonable.
“I’m beyond thankful for winning the $500. I plan on using the money for much-needed repairs for my car. I want to say thank you to Mesa County for this amazing opportunity,” Jenkins said in the news release.
The drawing will continue through July 31 with two $500 prizes available each week. In addition to that, a grand prize is available for all county residents who have been vaccinated, even if they did so before the new incentive began.
That prize, which will be determined after July 31, is equal to $1 for every fully vaccinated county resident. As of this week, the prize is at $51,411. Residents are required to sign up to be entered. Sign up and contest rules can be found at bigshotmesacounty.com.