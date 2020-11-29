The El Pomar Foundation distributed $121,500 in grant funding that will support the work of nonprofits in the Northwest region.
El Pomar Trustees approved grant allocations to 23 nonprofit organizations in the Northwest region including six from Grand Junction.
The grants were distributed to nonprofits in seven different cities or towns in six different counties.
The San Juan region also received $128,500 for 20 nonprofits in six different counties.
Grand Junction
n Community Food Bank of Grand Junction—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Inc. of Grand Junction—$12,500 in general operating support; regional merit and Trustee regional merit
n Hilltop Health Services Corporation of Grand Junction—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
n Housing Resources of Western Colorado of Grand Junction—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Riverside Educational Center of Grand Junction—$5,000 in general operating support; competitive
n Western Slope Center for Children of Grand Junction—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
Northwest Area
n Alpine Legal Service, Inc. of Glenwood Springs—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program of Carbondale—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Colorado of Craig—$10,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Carbondale Clay Center—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
n Garfield County School District No. 16 of Parachute—$2,500 for the family resource center; regional merit
n Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley of Glenwood Springs—$2,500 for an affordable housing development; regional merit
n Mountain Family Health Centers of Glenwood Springs—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
n Mountain Valley Developmental Services, Inc. of Glenwood Springs—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
n Pioneers Healthcare Foundation, Inc. of Meeker—$25,000 for MRI equipment; competitive
n River Bridge Regional Center, Inc. of Glenwood Springs—$10,000 in general operating support; competitive
n Roaring Fork Friends of the Theater, Inc. of Carbondale—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
n Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley of Carbondale—$2,500 in general operating support; Karl E. Eitel Fund
n Vail Valley Foundation of Avon—$2,500 for Youth Power 365; regional merit
n Valley Settlement of Carbondale—$2,500 for the emergency fund; regional merit
n Western Slope Veterans Coalition of Glenwood Springs—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n YouthZone of Glenwood Springs—$4,000 for the restorative justice program; Karl E. Eitel Fund
n Early Childhood Council Leadership Alliance of Wheat Ridge—$2,500 for First Impressions of Routt County; Trustee regional merit
San Juan region
n Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Inc. of Montrose—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n CASA of the Seventh Judicial District, Inc. of Montrose—$25,000 for supportive housing; competitive
n CASA of the Seventh Judicial District, Inc. of Montrose—$5,000 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit
n Colorado 4-H Foundation Group of Fort Collins—$5,000 for the Delta County 4-H Council; regional merit
n Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley—$2,500 for professional development for nonprofit leadership; regional merit
n Community Options, Inc. of Montrose—$2,500 for the early intervention program; Karl E. Eitel Fund
n Dream Catcher Therapy Center, Inc. of Olathe—$4,000 in general operating support; Karl E. Eitel Fund
n Friends of the Ouray Public Library—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
n Friends of the Wright Opera House, Inc. of Ouray—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Friends of Youth and Nature of Hotchkiss—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Grand Mesa Arts and Event Center, Inc. of Cedaredge—$15,000 for building purchase; competitive
n Grand Mesa Arts and Event Center, Inc. of Cedaredge—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n Gunnison Council for the Arts—$2,500 for the Healing Through the Arts mindful arts series; regional merit
n LCMC Endowment Fund, Inc. of Lake City—$10,000 for Lake City Area Medical Center; regional merit
n Maslow Academy of Applied Learning, Inc. of Montrose—$3,000 for the early childhood program; Karl E. Eitel Fund
n Montrose County School District RE-1J—$5,000 for Northside School Based Health Clinic; regional merit
n North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. of Paonia—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n PEER Kindness, Inc. of Montrose—$5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
n San Miguel Resource Center of Telluride—$5,000 in general operating support; competitive
n Seasons Schoolhouse, Inc. of Gunnison—$5,000 for remodeling and furnishing the new facility; regional merit
n True North Youth Program of Telluride—$4,000 for general operating support; Karl E. Eitel Fund
n Weehawken Creative Arts of Ridgway—$2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applications on a rolling basis. To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas: https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.