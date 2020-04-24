Mark Lancaster, 62, has been identified as the man who drowned in the Colorado River on Sunday after falling from his boat during a morning fishing trip.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said his cause of death is drowning and the death was ruled an accident.
While news of his death is still circulating through the community, those who knew and worked with him shared how devastated they were to lose someone so kind and caring.
Lancaster was the facilities manager at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for the past seven to eight years and Sister Karen Bland said he was always there if you needed something.
“He leaves all of us very saddened. He was very generous to people and a playful spirit,” she said. “He was always positive.”
She said he started working with Grand Valley Catholic Outreach as a volunteer and just kept working harder and learning more, eventually becoming its facilities manager.
“We think he’s going to get the pearly gates and will see they are in need of some small repair and will get to work right away,” she said jokingly.
A prayer was held for Lancaster on Thursday.
He drowned in the Colorado River near the Grand Avenue Bridge on Sunday after falling from his boat while fishing, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.