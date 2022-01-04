A 63-year-old man snowshoed away from a airplane crash on Sunday on the Uncompahgre Plateau, Montrose County officials announced Monday.
Randy Boykin, the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft, told the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office that his plane had a mechanical issue and lost power, which caused him to crash.
According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office heard Sunday morning that a pilot had declared an emergency and said his aircraft was going down west of Montrose.
Another pilot heard the communication and decided to search the area where it was believed the aircraft may have gone down, according to the release. That pilot located the plane upside down in the snow.
The second pilot made radio communication with Boykin and, as first responders searched for the plane on the ground, CareFlight located the crashed plane and dropped snowshoes to Boykin, who then walked out of the crash site to meet CareFlight, according to the release.
“It is incredible that the pilot only sustained minor injuries, and we are extremely grateful for this outcome, as it could have been much worse,” said Cmdr. Ty Cox of the Sheriff’s Office, in the release. “Mr. Boykin did an outstanding job attempting to land the aircraft in an area free of any trees or other hazards. We are very grateful to our partners and the private pilot who overheard the initial call of distress in the successful rescue of Mr. Boykin.”
Boykin was taken to his home-base airport east of Delta, according to the release.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.