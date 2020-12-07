Mesa County had its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic began with seven deaths reported Sunday.
The dead include four men in their 70s, one woman in her 80s and one man in his 80s, according to Sunday’s report from Mesa County Public Health. This brings to 59 the number of Mesa County residents to die directly from COVID-19. In total, 73 people who have tested positive for the disease are dead.
The difference between the two figures is attributed to the county’s data, which counts deaths from COVID-19 (59) as well as all deaths for people who tested positive for COVID-19 (73), but who were not determined to have died directly from the coronavirus.
November and December have been particularly deadly for Mesa County. Heading into November, the county had nine total deaths and six attributed to the coronavirus. That amounts to 64 deaths in the past 36 days.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that 3,356 have died since the pandemic started.
Fifty-two are still hospitalized in the area, according to county figures.
The county reported 186 new cases Sunday, which includes cases that should have been reported Saturday. Saturday saw an unusually low number of positive tests, 26.
The county reported that Saturday’s count should have been 88. Sunday’s actual number of new cases is 129.