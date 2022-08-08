Giant fish

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Tim Daniel of Granby caught a brook trout that broke a 75-year-old state record. “I wasn’t sure what I had hookd, but I knew it was big,” he said. The fish weighed 7.84 pounds, measured 23¼ inches long and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.

This isn’t a regular big fish tale.

It’s a legitimate very big fish story and it broke a state record that stood for 75 years.