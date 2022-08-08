Tim Daniel of Granby caught a brook trout that broke a 75-year-old state record. “I wasn’t sure what I had hookd, but I knew it was big,” he said. The fish weighed 7.84 pounds, measured 23¼ inches long and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
It’s a legitimate very big fish story and it broke a state record that stood for 75 years.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that the fish set a new state record for brook trout, breaking the longest-standing fish record in the state.
The brook trout was caught on May 23 by Tim Daniel of Granby in Monarch Lake, in Grand County.
Aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught. It weighed 7.84 pounds, measured 23¼ inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
“When I headed out to fish that day with my friend Karen and four-legged friend Moose, I had no intention of breaking a record,” Daniel said.
“I wasn’t sure what I had hooked, but I knew it was big. I’ve fished waters in northwest Colorado for many years, and I have landed some big fish. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of CPW aquatic biologists, northwest Colorado has some of the best fisheries in the state.”
When first asked where and what he used to catch the fish, Daniel’s reply was in the water and with a hook.
“We always suspected that Monarch Lake had the potential to produce a state record Brook Trout,” said Ewert.
“This is a real testament to the quality of our angling opportunities in Grand County. It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving angler than Tim. He’s just one of those guys that is always out there on the water and, as a result, has an intimate knowledge of the subtle details necessary to be so successful.”
The brook trout — sometimes also called the speckled trout — is a member of the char genus of the trout and salmon family. It is a beautifully colored fish with pink or red spots surrounded by blue halos along the sides and a distinctive marbled pattern over an olive-green back.
Brook trout can grow from 11 to 23 inches in length.
The previous record for brook trout was 7.63 pounds, set in 1947 from Upper Cataract Lake in Summit County.