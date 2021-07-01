76 new cases of COVID in Mesa County
Mesa County’s two-week COVID-19 case count jumped back over 600 on Wednesday, after 76 new cases were reported by Mesa County Public Health.
As of Wednesday’s numbers from county health, 629 new cases have been logged in the past two weeks after a steady decline that saw that figure dip below 600.
Forty people remained hospitalized and 250 have now died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Mesa County. According to the county’s hospital bed tracker, 99.6% of hospital beds are full and 86.4% of Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied.
At the same time, fewer county residents are choosing to get vaccinated. For the week ending June 26, just 544 people got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The county estimates that 41% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.
Flood-prone Zion National Park reopens
HILDALE, Utah — Zion National Park reopened with modified operations Wednesday after a flash flood swept through portions of southern Utah.
Park officials are urging visitors to exercise caution and to expect delays as clean up efforts continue and damage is assessed following Tuesday’s flood.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the chances of continued flooding is “probable” for the park, as well as, Capitol Reef National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.
Park officials closed Zion’s canyons and The Narrows, the tightest section of the canyon, on Tuesday after a flash flood warning was issued for much of southern Utah.