A planned 200-unit rental development near downtown Grand Junction, which will use on-site solar power and new technology to generate nearly all the energy consumed by the tenants, is scheduled to go before the Planning Commission next week.
The property, located at 630 South Seventh Street between downtown and Las Colonias, is still working through the city of Grand Junction’s planning process. Developer S2E Developments has applied to rezone the property from commercial use to residential — a critical early step.
“With it (Seventh Street) being an arterial vein of the city linking main street to Las Colonias, we’re trying to enhance the residential attractability to bring more people within walking distance of all the new local activities, attractions and businesses,” S2E Developments Business Development Director Marissa Adelstein said.
The property, if approved for development by the city, would provide apartment units for rent near downtown, which Adelstein said are in demand.
“We really focus on bringing attainable green options to the markets we develop in,” Adelstein said. “So for this market after doing a lot of real estate research and analysis on the area we came to understand that apartments, rental units, are in super high demand.”
In reviewing the application to rezone this parcel, staff with the Grand Junction Planning Department noted that the area has historically been used for commercial and industrial uses. The current warehouse building on the site was constructed in 1900. However, the staff report noted that uses along Seventh Street have changed over time.
“South Seventh Street has experienced multimodal transportation upgrades and other streetscape improvements that make residential development increasingly viable,” according to the staff report. “Thus, the current premise is that this corridor should, and increasingly does, serve as an artery for the expansion of a Downtown-like mixed-use environment southward from the vicinity of Main Street.”
The report concluded that staff recommend approving the rezoning application.
Robin Levine with EN-SIM Partnership, the property owner, said despite current economic conditions related to the COVID-19 outbreak, they felt the development would be able to move forward as planned.
“I know there has been a blip with COVID and that’s global,” Levine said. “Speaking to the strength of Grand Junction, it’s projected that there is still going to be growth here, that people will be migrating here, that people will be transitioning from perhaps older units they have been living in to something newer and more modern.”
In addition to the units themselves, Adelstein said they are planning to add amenities to the property, like green spaces. She said part of the goal of the development is to enhance the entire area.
“We really aim in our communities to make them as neighborhoodly, walkable and green as possible,” Adelstein said. “We will hopefully be adding some amenities that will attract tenants, such as community gardens, bike washes and other things that the Grand Junction community has already spoken up about.”
The Planning Commission will consider the zoning change at its May 12 meeting.”