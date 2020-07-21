Mesa County has seen its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials reported Tuesday.
The victim was only identified as a woman in her 80s who had underlying medical conditions, said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of the Mesa County Department of Public Health. Kuhr said her hospitalization and death were a direct result of complications from the coronavirus, but because of privacy rules, could not say where or how she contracted the virus.
“I can’t give any information on the individual, but I do think that this is the time for people to know that this person was in such a condition with a compromised immune system that she wasn’t out in the community,” he said. “To me, the message is, don’t worry so much about yourself. If you think you’re OK to get this, but think about who it is who you may infect. It could be someone that would end up in the hospital.”
Kuhr said that about 33% of infections in the county in the past two weeks are people who range in ages from 10 to 29. While those younger people aren’t as likely to die from the virus, or even realize they have it, they easily can infect others who are more at risk of developing life-threatening complications, he said.
Like Gov. Jared Polis, who issued a 10 p.m. last call for alcohol order at establishments that are allowed to be open to help limit the spread among younger people, Kuhr said something similar appears to be happening here.
“We’re starting to see more young people, at least in our recent numbers,” he said. “That’s the group we really want to talk to. If they’re not worried about themselves, I would appreciate it if they would be worried about infecting others in the community. Unfortunately, that ended up with our first death in Mesa County, and we don’t want any more deaths.”
As of Tuesday morning, the county has recorded 194 positive cases, 154 of which have recovered. There are seven other people currently hospitalized, while 11 have recently been released.
Of those, 17 were between the ages of 20 to 29 in the past two weeks alone, with 41 since the pandemic began, making them the largest infected age group. More than 54% of the positive cases are women, with 46% men, according to department records.
In the past 14 days, the county has recorded 71 new positive cases. That means that more than 35% of all cases seen in the county since March occurred in the past two weeks, a trend Kuhr said is troubling.
He attributes it primarily to people traveling, about half of which appear to stem from out-of-county people coming here. The other half are from locals leaving the county and bringing the virus back, and many of those local travelers are going to hot spots around the nation.
“I had one in the past week who had traveled to Mexico. I had Oregon, South Carolina, Arizona,” Kuhr said. “It has been states that may be considered hot spots.”
About 34% of all new cases are as a result of traveling, while another 34% are in community spread, possibly because of those travelers, he said.
As a result, Kuhr said the department is offering to test anyone who has returned from a trip where they think they might have been exposed, either at their destination or during their travel time. That’s why he suggests they monitor themselves for seven days after that possible exposure and to get tested even if they are displaying no symptoms of the virus.
“We would consider that to be a high-risk scenario, so if they’re interested in being tested we would do that,” he said. “Anymore, we’re encouraging people that are in high-risk situations to call us and get scheduled for a test, which could include crowds, if they work with the public and feel they were potentially exposed."
Dr. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Environment, said Tuesday that 15 counties around the state have been notified recently that they're at risk of losing their state-approved variances that allowed them to have looser restrictions than those imposed on the state as a whole.
While Mesa County's variance is not threatened, that list includes Garfield and Eagle counties. She said those counties have the option of coming up with mitigation plans to lower their exposure to more infections, or return to stricter statewide guidelines.
Last week, Garfield County health officials reported its fourth death, saying it's been averaging about 50 new cases a week in the past month. In May, it averaged about eight a week.
Meanwhile, Kuhr's department continues to recommend that residents limit their risk of exposure by avoiding large gatherings, limiting the time they spend in crowded places and making non-essential trips, even if they are just to the store.
And people who are returning from a trip, they should do whatever they can to distance themselves and limit contact with others for up to two weeks just in case, he said.
“I think people are recovering from the mindset that we’re not being affected here in Mesa County,” Kuhr said. “We’re not at the point where everything is OK in Mesa County and we can do just about anything we want."