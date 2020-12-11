Mesa County recorded its 80th death among COVID-19 cases Thursday and the 64th to die directly from the virus.
The 80-year-old man's death was reported in Thursday's update from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
Also on Thursday, county health reported 162 new positive COVID-19 cases and 48 hospitalizations, 35 of whom are Mesa County residents.
The county's two-week positivity rate dropped below 8% for the first time in weeks, falling to 7.64%. During that time, the county has reported 1,563 cases.