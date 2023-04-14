A new bag policy, which started this month, requires everyone who has a bag going to the Avalon Theatre, Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Grand Junction Convention Center that it must be a clear bag like this one from Las Colonias Amphitheater.
Sentinel file photo
If you plan to check out the International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Saturday or scored tickets to see Ice Cube next weekend, then listen up.
Avalon Theatre, Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Grand Junction Convention Center have a new bag policy that will impact everyone going to upcoming events at those venues.
The policy, which was implemented this month, permits patrons to bring to events only clear bags no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 8 inches, small clutch purses or wallets.
The bag policy is intended to provide a safer environment for the public as well as those who work at the venues and to significantly expedite entry, said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the three city-owned venues managed by OVG360.
The long lines of waiting patrons outside the Avalon’s doors or the amphitheater’s gates are of concern, especially as time ticks closer to the beginning of a show, she said.
This policy change should allow security teams to more quickly check bags, which in turn should get patrons into venues faster, she said.
While the switch to clear bags at events is newer to Grand Junction, it has become the rule at many big events and venues in the country, said Rainsdon, who noted that NFL stadiums began implementing transparent bag policies in 2013.
Country Jam, which welcomes thousands of country music fans each June in Mack, also only permits clear bags with a single compartment.
In Grand Junction’s case, “it’s a push from our corporate folks, as well as to recognize that we’ve become very popular and we have so many people coming into our venues of all walks of life. We just feel like it’s our duty to provide a safe environment,” Rainsdon said.
The 2022 season at the amphitheater was its biggest yet with 25 concerts and more than 61,000 tickets sold. The 2023 season, which opens with Ice Cube on April 22, already has 14 events scheduled.
At the amphitheater, where many concertgoers bring lawn chairs carried in long bags with handles, those bags will be permitted, Rainsdon said. Security will continue to require that chairs be removed from their bags at the gate.
Smaller medical bags and diaper bags also will be permitted at all the venues. Patrons simply need to let security know so those bags can be checked, she said.
Another exception to the bag policy applies for the most part to the convention center, where banquets, luncheons and other private events are held. Those will not be subject to the policy, she said.
For all other ticketed events, bags must be clear and small. “I think it’s just our time,” Rainsdon said.