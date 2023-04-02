With Ascent Classical Academy set to open a charter school site in Grand Junction this fall, some community members have wondered how that will affect the school district’s finances and whether it will impact the declining enrollment trends the district has been facing for a few years and that are expected to continue throughout the rest of the decade.
The Daily Sentinel discussed the state of charter schools in Mesa County with School District 51’s chief financial officer, Melanie Trujillo, and its director of site leadership, Dan Bunnell, this week to discuss how charter schools are funded and which schools receive attention from the district.
Charter schools are funded entirely through state funds, particularly Per Pupil Revenues (PPR), monies designated by the state Legislature each year for operating expenses, capital reserve and risk insurance.
Trujillo said the school district collects the per-pupil count from its charter schools each October and passes that number on to the state. She said that, by state statute, the district is also required to share mill levy overrides with charter schools on a per-pupil basis.
“Basically, the school district doesn’t give any of our revenue to the charter schools,” Trujillo said. “Because of the pass-through of their per-pupil funding, the students go to the charter schools but the funding goes to the district and then we pass on their share of that funding to the charter school.”
Similarly, when a charter school requests any funds from the district — such as Juniper Ridge Community School’s request for $3 million for campus renovations that has yet to be voted upon by the D51 Board of Education — the district takes out a loan on the request that, ultimately, the charter school will have to pay back.
“Charter schools aren’t taking revenue from the district,” Trujillo said. “We aren’t using district revenue to support them. If those students weren’t at a charter school, we wouldn’t get the funding for them to begin with.
TWO KINDS OF CHARTERS
Bunnell noted there are two types of charter schools in Mesa County. There are only three charter schools that are officially affiliated with District 51: Mesa Valley Community School, Independence Academy and Juniper Ridge.
“There are services that are contracted by those three district charters that we billed them services for because they are not able to provide some of those services,” Bunnell said.
“Examples would be special education services, therapy services, physical therapy services, occupational therapy services; anything in the student service realm in which the charter may not have the capacity to provide, they do contract back to District 51 and they do pay us for those services. Though money does pass through District 51 to the charters, there’s an opportunity to collect money back from the charter when they do contracts through us for some of those services.”
Bunnell elaborated on the relationship between District 51 and its three charter schools.
“With district charters, since we are a little more hands-on with them, we’re responsible for renewing those contracts once they’ve been accepted and we work in partnership to build those charter contracts — typically, contracts are issued on a three-to-five-year basis,” he said.
“During that time period, there’s yearly audits, there’s yearly walkthroughs, there’s things that we do to make sure that the charter schools are following their contracts that they agreed to do with the district, so we do have district accountability when it comes to oversight and making sure that they’re following their contract.”
The other charter schools in the district, including the incoming Ascent Classical Academy — part of the Hillsdale College network of Christian-based schools around the country that had charter bids rejected by school boards in Durango and Ignacio in recent months — are Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI) schools. Trujillo said that, for these schools, money doesn’t even pass through the district and that these schools receive 100% of their funding from the CSI.
Bunnell also said he believes the CSI has accepted Wildflower Montessori School’s request to open sites in the Grand Valley. Wildflower applied to be a D51 charter school last fall but was turned down by the school board.
ENROLLMENT CONCERNS
The arrival of Ascent Classical Academy — and the potential impending arrival of Wildflower — comes during a tumultuous time for the district amid perpetually declining enrollment and resulting school closures and discussions of school closures.
Schools’ staffing capabilities are determined by FTE (full-time equivalent) funding, which is based on how many students are attending a particular school. The consolidation of schools — such as the impending consolidation of East Middle School where West and Bookcliff middle schools will receive their enrollment — was recommended by demographer Shannon Bingham to the board as a way to maximize the FTE for staffing received by the benefiting schools.
Of course, the more charter school options there are in the district, the more those options will further compound the issue of dwindling enrollment.
“Obviously, whenever a charter comes in, whether it’s a district charter or a state charter, there’s always going to be concern about students leaving District 51 to go to a charter,” Bunnell said before detailing the application process for charter schools.
“All charter initial establishment applications do have to come through the district. They have to go through a review process, they have to go through a pretty extensive and robust process that’s really driven by state charter statutes and driven by our district’s policy and regulation. Any time a charter wants to set up shop in Mesa County, they do have to come through the district first and then we put them through that process in which we decide, ‘Is this a good fit for District 51 to become a district charter or is this not a good fit for District 51?’
“Then we do what’s called a release, very much like what we did with Ascent Classical last year, where we release them to the state charter network. The Colorado Charter School Institute then has the ability to pick up that charter and that’s where we see kind of a shift in how they’re supported.”
HOW INDEPENDENT ARE CHARTERS?Bunnell emphasized that, even if a charter school is entirely independent of the school district, charters are still held to the “same standards as all of our other public schools in the state of Colorado” and are subject to performance ratings within the state’s school performance framework — regardless of how unique their curricula may be or how unbound to the district’s policies they are.
He cited Caprock Academy as an example of this. Caprock is a CSI charter school with no affiliation with District 51. According to U.S. News, Caprock is the highest-rated school in the county, the 53rd highest rated school in Colorado overall and the No. 1 charter school in the CSI.
“Obviously, the purpose of a charter school is to offer a learning model or a learning style or a curriculum that is not offered in District 51. These are people that have chosen to have their kids taught a different way,” Bunnell said.
“The nice thing about it is that all charters, whether they’re a CSI charter or a district charter, are held to state accountability metrics such as the school performance framework and performance metrics just like all students in the state of Colorado. They follow state standards and their curriculum materials and their learning models have to meet those assessment standards just like any school in Colorado. Though they may use a different way to teach kids, the kids are still assessed and held accountable to those majors just like all other schools.”