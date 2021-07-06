It's different.
Your eyes are not deceiving you.
The Daily Sentinel looks and feels a little different, but it's still the same product as always.
It's just a little narrower.
Today marks the first day your Daily Sentinel was printed at the Montrose Daily Press.
Yes, there's a couple of things that will change from this point on.
First, you've already noticed. The narrower paper size. This is a move that most newspapers across the country and around the globe have adopted over the past few years.
The main reason for the narrower size is that it does save on newsprint costs by shaving off space from the sides.
The other change for the Sentinel is we will be working with an earlier deadline to get pages to be printed to the Montrose printing press. That means that some late news and sports stories won't be finished in time to make it into the print product.
But don't worry, we still plan to cover and write those nighttime news and sports stories. They will now just go onto the online website edition at gjsentinel.com.
That means that our homepage may have new, fresh local content that is not in the print edition or e-Edition product.
Even with the narrower size, readers can expect the same amount of content, especially local stories in the print edition. Then, at times, even more local content on the homepage of the Daily Sentinel online product.
As we've reported, the decision to shutdown our printing press was based on the age of machinery. The massive printing press is now close to 40 years old. The maintenance and repair on the press became increasingly more difficult, with mechanical parts hard to find.
It was time to retire the old press and find an alternative for our printing needs.
Besides where the Sentinel is printed, the narrower size and an earlier deadline, the Sentinel product is the same.
Our goal and mission remains the same. We will try and produce a quality product for you, our readers, seven days a week. We will provide quality space and good rates for our advertisers and we will continue to be here, a valuable and active member of this fine community.
Since 1893, the Daily Sentinel has been part of the lives of our residents. That's 128 years that the Daily Sentinel has been coming into your homes and businesses, been part of your lives, telling your stories, providing you with information, being the watchdog and being a good neighbor.