A leak in a Palisade water line left around a dozen residents without water for about a day early this week.
The town of Palisade discovered the leak Sunday night near Sixth and Main streets. Crews were out working to fix the problem Monday morning, Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said. The line was not underneath the street in that area so traffic was not impacted.
“It’s one of our 15-inch water line, so it was a large leak,” Hawkinson said. “It is being repaired. We found it because we do monitor water usage everyday just in case there is a water leak.”
The number of homes affected by the leak was kept to a minimum, Hawkinson said, thanks to upgrades to the water system that allows the town to switch to Ute Water in the event of an outage.
“This is one of our more main lines out of the water treatment plant, but only 12 homes were without water because we’ve been able to add these valves to the system,” Hawkinson said.
The water issue was expected to be fixed by Monday evening or early Tuesday, Hawkinson said. In the meantime for families affected by the outage the town worked with local hotels to provide them with a place to stay.
“We have them put up in the Wine Country Inn and Spoke and Vine,” Hawkinson said. “Our local hotels are helping us with helping them to have a place to stay in town.”
Over the years the town has worked to upgrade its water and sewer lines, Hawkinson said. Last year it put in new sewer and water lines along Bower Street, just to the east of Main Street.
“We have an aging water infrastructure and we’re fixing it, repairing pipes and making it better.
In a social media post the town directed any residents who had questions or concerns to call Town Hall at 970-464-5602 or the on-call water emergency number 970-985-1916.